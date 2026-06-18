Cyber Security Advisor
Avaron AB / Säkerhetsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säkerhetsjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-18
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will help strengthen cyber security in a complex retail environment where security needs to support business speed, external partnerships, and long-term strategy. The role combines hands-on advisory work with a strong strategic angle, covering security assessments, risk and maturity reviews, and guidance for both internal and third-party solutions.
You will work closely with senior stakeholders and act as a trusted advisor on security priorities, regulatory expectations, and emerging threats. This is a great opportunity if you want a role where you can influence both security direction and business decisions, including topics linked to AI governance and security.
Job DescriptionYou will lead comprehensive security assessments of internal and third-party solutions to support compliance with security standards.
You will drive security maturity and risk assessments for internal teams and external partners, and turn findings into clear recommendations.
You will align cyber security initiatives with business goals together with senior business leaders.
You will advise management on cyber threats, regulatory requirements, and security best practices.
You will help the organization make informed security decisions that balance risk, compliance, and business value.
Requirements5+ years of experience working with Cyber Security in an Enterprise environment
Strong understanding of cyber security concepts and the ability to give technical advice to business stakeholders in security matters
Proven experience of cyber security or privacy frameworks, standards, and regulations such as ISO 27001, NIST, CIS, and GDPR
A strong business mindset and the ability to work as a strategic partner to support business goals
Experience communicating effectively with business stakeholders at all levels of an organization
Nice to haveExperience working as a security advisor within the retail industry
Experience with AI Governance / Security
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7939129-2060689". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Centralplan 15 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9971284