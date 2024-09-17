Cyber Defence Analyst - eCom
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Bibliotekariejobb / Stockholm Visa alla bibliotekariejobb i Stockholm
2024-09-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Järfälla
, Värmdö
, Uppsala
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
Working in the H&M Cyber Defense Center eCom, you will work with world class tooling for threat hunting, detection and response based on cloud technology (For example, Azure Sentinel, Defender for Endpoint, Defender for O365, GCP SCC, Akamai, and more) with a dedicated team of DevOps engineers constantly develop tooling to support analysis, response and automations.
Our Cyber Defense Center is the beating heart in the defense of our company, combining intelligence, monitoring, incident response and threat hunting with an engineering mindset to make the most out of people and technology.
What you will do
As a Cyber Security Analyst in our Cyber Defense Center eCom team, you play a key role in H&M Group's cyber Defense. You understand cyber security threats and the threat landscape, act to detect, analyze and respond to cyber-attacks, manage incidents and reduce risk to customers, colleagues, partners and the company. You will work with the team to improve the capabilities to reduce response time but at the same time maintain quality. We are taking advantage of the latest technology in intelligence and automation. Ultimately the aim is to bring value to our business by reducing risk!
Responsibilities
In this role you will be responsible for:
Analyze security incidents, alerts, and events .
Investigate incidents according to SOP: s and best practice .
Perform remediation activities according to SOP: s and best practice.
Interaction with stakeholders to support investigation and remediation .
Escalation of major incidents according to SOP: s
Support major incident response activities.
Improve and develop detection, whitelisting, SOP:s, and automation for incident and alert handling .
Qualifications
Can explain the principles of threat intelligence, modelling and assessment.
Can explain the principles of a computer system, network and storage security architecture and how these can be used to reduce information risk
Can explain the main principles and processes involved in conducting a compliance monitoring exercise
Have experience with operating as a member of an CSIRT or SOC.
Have experience with Incident management, investigation and response.
Have experience with developing custom detection in either Bot Management, SIEM or EDR solutions and understands the logic behind it.
Knowledge of network communication, cloud infra, OS, API:s and applications.
• 3 years of experience as a Security Analyst or similar area.
Specific competence
Experience with SIEM and logging environments for threat analysis, investigation, threat hunting and triage analysis on various security solution such as WAF, Bot Management, EDR.
Understand attack mitigations and improvements related to OWASP
Experience with Content Delivering Networks (CDN)
Experience in cloud-based computing on large scale (preferably Microsoft Azure, but also GCP or AWS)
Understanding of threat landscape, trends and act proactively on threat intelligence
Good understanding of fundamental infrastructure components, network concepts, Operating Systems (Windows & Linux), DNS, etc.
Willing to work in a team-oriented environment and flexibility to work in a demanding environment, sometimes under time-pressure
Additional Information
Working with tech at H&M Group
Shaping the future of fashion with people, data, and tech. The fashion and retail industries are going through a transformation, driven by customers' technology and sustainability expectations. At H&M Group, we want to shape the future of fashion and lifestyle by harnessing the power of smart tech and data. With our 74-year history of innovation, we understand the need to collaborate and co-create with engineers and tech specialists around the world to achieve our vision.
What we offer!
You are joining a unique value-driven culture, a large tech network and community where you can be yourself. Besides the obvious perks such as staff discount card, flexible work life, learning communities, wellness benefits, parental benefits etc. There are endless opportunities to experiment and grow in any direction that you want, and when you grow, we grow. Being a major player gives us countless opportunities to make a real impact and shape the future.
This is a full-time position with placement in Stockholm Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Årstaängsvägen 13 (visa karta
)
106 38 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
IT-Avdelning Jobbnummer
8906359