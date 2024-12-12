CX Strategic Lead, Solna
2024-12-12
Are you ready to work in a fast-paced, transformative environment and make a real impact? PostNord is looking for a CX Strategic Lead to elevate our Nordic Parcel Product Management function to the next level.
This is your chance to make a meaningful difference in one of the Nordic region's most impactful organizations. As the CX Strategic Lead, you will be responsible for the customer journey strategic improvement plan and roadmap and initiatives as well as prioritize and drive execution of customer journey initiatives.
You, Us & The Job
We are a Customer Journey & Product Development team passionate about solving challenges and delivering impactful solutions that enhance the customer and consumer experience and drive business value. We are on a Nordic transformation journey where you will be a key person. We embrace hybrid work, spending at least three days per week at our modern office in Solna.
What will you do?
In the role of CX Strategic Lead, you will set the Parcel Portfolio's customer and consumer journey strategy and roadmap in close cooperation with CX Design Lead, Product Managers and -specialists as well as our countries and internal stakeholders. Drive projects and activities that are needed in order to deliver on the roadmap.
Main areas of responsibility:
- Develop and facilitate the customer journey strategic direction and roadmap and ensure that the target is in line with the company's strategic goals. Focus on the digital domain.
- Works closely with countries, and stakeholders from other departments cross PostNord to ensure the Nordic customer and consumer roadmap are continuously updated and communicated.
- Coordinates, contributes and runs prioritized improvements to improve the customer and consumer journey.
- Establish a long-term and sustainable collaboration with the countries with the aim of creating a more structured way of working around customer and consumer insights and customer centered work.
- Together with CX Design Lead, lead insight work to map and regularly do follow-up of the sender and the receiver journeys and analyse the experience and feedback along the way.
- Drive requirements from the customer and consumer journey in close cooperation with Product Development, CX Design Lead and IT and help prioritize development.
- Package, visualize and present insights from both quantitative data as well as qualitative information.
In the long term, implement a customer-centric way of working, with special emphasis on the customer journey, and ensure that this way of working permeates all teams and countries from a Nordic perspective.
Who are we looking for?
As a person, you take responsibility for your tasks and structure your approach and drive your processes forward. You take initiative, start activities, and achieve results. You have good cooperation skills with an interest and willingness to help others and strive to deliver solutions.
Driven, caring, and structured who thrive by leading others, drive change, setting clear strategies and roadmaps, structure and ways of working. Having solid business understanding with a strategic and commercial mindset is key.
Qualifications
- University degree
- Fluent in either Danish, Norwegian or Swedish and English, both written and oral, knowledge in the other Nordic languages is considered beneficial.
Your experience
- A few years of experience from working strategically with target setting, roadmaps with a customer centric approach, familiar with different methods and tools needed in order to drive insights, customer journeys and design thinking.
- Documented experience in project/ product management with proven good results in driving strategic change.
- Relevant IT tools such as Teams as well as Excel, Power Point (Office 365) and other suitable design thinking/customer journey tools such as for example Miro, Mural, TheyDo.
- Ability to visually conceptualize and within the organisation anchor service design ideas.
We offer you
We are a modern, customer-oriented company that cares as much about our employees as we do about our customers. With us, you are offered a varied job in an international environment with constant new challenges and quick decisions. In addition to fair employment conditions according to collective agreements, we offer you:
Flexible hybrid workplace. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AsXTaoYbVEg
Great development opportunities
Great insurance and occupational pension terms
Wellness allowance & opportunity to train at Arken's gym and indoor swimming pool
Employee benefits through PostNord Plus - http://www.postnordplus.com
About us
PostNord is the leading supplier of communication and logistics solutions to, from, and within the Nordic region. We ensure the provision of a postal service to households and businesses in Sweden and Denmark. We aim to make everyday life easier and more sustainable for everyone who lives and works in the Nordic region. We are in a constant transformation and work consistently to develop both our offer and our employees, all to achieve our vision of being The favorite carrier of the Nordics. We are PostNord - a fantastic company to work and grow with. Read more at https://group.postnord.com/sv/
