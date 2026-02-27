Customs Specialist needed
Perido AB / Speditörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla speditörsjobb i Göteborg
2026-02-27
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Perido AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
, Ale
eller i hela Sverige
About the position
We are looking for a Customs Specialist to join our client's team. The client company is an innovative player in the fast-growing electric vehicle industry, focused on delivering premium products built on modern technology and sustainability. This position sits within Test vehicles & logistics and works closely with finance, legal, and external logistic partners to secure a seamless and compliant end-to-end import/export process. The position is based on-site at their office in Gothenburg.
Your daily tasks
As a Customs Specialist you play a critical role in ensuring smooth, compliant, and efficient movement of goods between Europe, China, and our global markets. You support the rapidly scaling supply chain by safeguarding customs compliance, enabling timely deliveries, and protecting the company's Tech EU:s from regulatory risks as they continue expanding their footprint across Europe.
Key responsibilities:
Customs Compliance for tech EU-China Supply Chain
Ensure all Tech EU imports and exports comply with EU, Swedish, and Chinese customs regulations, supporting both vehicle and spare parts flows
Verify completeness and accuracy of documentation, including commercial invoices, packing lists, declarations, origin certificates, and HS classifications
Classify Tech EU automotive components and finished goods according to HS codes and assign duties, tariffs, and taxes accordingly
Monitor regulatory changes in EU/Sweden customs laws and proactively adjust Tech EU internal customs processes and guidelines
Conduct internal audits and identify high-risk areas; propose corrective actions to safeguard compliance
Act as the first point of contact for customs-related matters towards internal stakeholders (e.g., Logistics, Purchasing, Finance)
Your characteristics
You are a team player with a strong drive for collaboration and shared success. You demonstrate strong self-leadership and a hands-on doer mentality. You are driven and motivated to take a leading role in problem-solving situations, working in a structured manner and communicating confidently within the organization.
We look forward to reading your application!
Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in logistics and licensed customs broker or specialist
Experience within customs, international logistics, import/export compliance, or freight forwarding
Demonstrated ability to manage documentation, analyze data, and ensure accuracy under time-sensitive conditions
Strong communication skills for interaction with authorities and stakeholders
Office 365
Fluent in Swedish and English
Meritorious:
Experience in the automotive industry or a fast-paced scaleup environment
Familiarity with Chinese customs documentation and/or EU China logistics flows
Knowledge of ERP, customs filing platforms, and logistics systems
Contract type and hours
Full-time consulting assignment until 2026-10-31. Start asap.
Let us help you take the next step in your career
Our vision is to ensure that everyone thrives and feels engaged at work. With us, you will find a wide variety of assignments, where you can either be employed directly by a company or work as a consultant through Perido. We are one of Sweden's largest consulting firms for professionals, which gives you many opportunities. As a consultant, you become an important part of our organization and contribute your expertise within our clients' organizations. Read more about us at Perido: https://perido.se/om-oss/
You can find answers to most questions or concerns at perido.se/vanliga-fragor/. If you still cannot find what you are looking for, you are welcome to contact us at fraga@perido.se
. Please always include the position reference number 35704 in the subject line. Please note that we only accept applications through our website and that we are unable to provide updates on your application status or disclose the client company if it is not stated in the job advertisement. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "35704". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Perido AB
(org.nr 556639-6387), https://perido.se/ Jobbnummer
9768426