Customs Process Administrator
Maersk Sverige Aktiebolag / Speditörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla speditörsjobb i Göteborg
2026-07-17
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Think Global, Work Local with Maersk Customs Service!
Are you ready to be part of an organization on an industry-defining transformation journey that will change the world?
Maersk, a global leader in logistics, is on a journey to transform the logistics industry and Customs Services is at the heart of this integrator strategy. With end-to-end customs visibility, Maersk Customs Services, offer global reach and local expertise to help customers navigate customs processes, and seamlessly coordinate their supply chains, ensuring the timely movement of goods.
To work at Maersk Customs Services is to work with the world. With over 60,000 unique customers, actively trading in 139 countries worldwide with a global delivery network spread across 113 countries, you will be working in a truly international environment.
Our end-to-end logistics services is constantly improving and with that our growing suite of digital solutions as well, which you can use to your benefit as part of our team in Customs Services.
Find yourself welcome in our diverse and inclusive culture, working alongside a team of more than 2,200 trade and customs experts around the world, where you are valued for who you are and rewarded for what you bring.
Are you ready to play your part in this?
We are looking for a Customs Process Administrator to our Customs Control Tower (CCT) in Gothenburg
This is a temporary position (vikariat) until the 15th of June 2027.
Together with the team you will drive customer relations. You will be the focal point for CCT customers, team leaders and SME when it comes to customer processes and solutions. Enabling Continuous Improvement by recognizing, recommending, testing and implementing areas of improvement, both process and solution related.
Key accountabilities and responsibilities:
Serving as the main point of contact for the customer and the local broker
Identify and understand customer needs and challenges to effectively address and implement them in the workprocess
Monitoring a timely and successful KPI performance by both CCT and local broker
Tracking and analyzing account performance (KPI)
Issue Resoluton
As an employee with us, you will be part of an international company that offers stimulating work with a positive working climate.
We are looking for someone who wants a varied and developing job. Is service-oriented with the ability to solve the customer's assignment in a fast, thorough and pleasant way.
Required Experience and skills:
• Minimum 1-3 years of experience of similar work is preferable.
• Have a good knowledge and IT understanding in Office programs and other casemanagement systems.
• Flair for and interest in processes and systems.
Good analysing skills
• Good communicator with ability to understand and address customer challenges and work towards a solution
• English fluency.
You will arrive at a workplace with nice colleagues. We offer in-house training and good opportunities to develop in international trade.
It would be great to have you on our team – welcome with your application. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Maersk Sverige Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556241-3434)
Kämpegatan 3-7 (visa karta
)
411 02 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Maersk Sverige AB Jobbnummer
10005677