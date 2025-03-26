Customs & Trade Specialist
We are looking for a "Customs & Trade Specialist" for a global automotive company in Gothenburg with a possibility of hybrid work conditions (50% remote).
Start is ASAP, 8 months contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Assignment description
Support the organization with analysis and development of tactics regarding sourcing goods from outside EU. Focus on preferential origin & tariff suspension to optimize savings while ensuring the preferential status (EU content) is not compromised for existing and future products.
Enhance cross functional way of working within supply chain, procurement, R&D and sales.
Optimize utilization of FTAs.
Close collaboration with customers and suppliers related to preferential origin and general customs matters.
Contribute to competence development of organization.
Conduct trainings in certain areas for concerned departments.
General advisement in customs and trade regulatory.
Skill Requirements:
Demonstrated knowledge and understanding of import and trade regulatory compliance in Sweden and EU.
Deep understanding of FTAs (Free Trade Agreements) and preferential origin regulatory.
Experience in developing and deploying process improvements.
Preferably experience within the automotive industry.
Ability to analyze high amount of information and data.
High skills in building strong network within the organization.
Great people and communication skills.
Fluent in Swedish and English.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso with 50% remote work possibility in Gothenburg. Start is ASAP, 8 months limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
