Customs and Transport specialist
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Västerås
2024-06-12
We are a unit in Hitachi Energy delivering projects all over the world. Customs and trade compliance are key areas for us and we are looking for you who wants to combine the knowledge around customs with being close to a business and delivery projects.
Your responsibilities
Be our expert in rules and regulations related to customs and ensure this knowledge is applied and spread in the organization.
Ensure processes related to origin, preferential origin, classification of goods, customs value and control of Customs declarations are implemented and followed.
Support the business with knowledge and problem solving in customs related topics.
Drive improvements and share knowledge in the organization.
Be part of the company network related to customs and share experience with colleagues in other units.
As part of your work also perform transport execution tasks if required due to high project workload.
Your background
Documented experience in the area of transport and customs.
Good communication and networking skills as well as strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
Strong sense of ownership and entrepreneurial attitude.
Experience working in transportation operations.
Technical interest and ability to solve complex problems independently.
Fluency in Swedish and English, written and verbal, is a requirement.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before 2024-08-15. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Helena Rydbeck will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Unionen: Karolina Czechowski, +46 730-73 41 15 or Ingrid Rinaldo, +46 107-38 58 19; Sveriges Ingenjörer: Stefan Andersson, +4610 7380821; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 10 7387043. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Renée Lundgren, +46 72-730 00 72, renee.lundgren@hitachienergy.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-15
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
721 36 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Västerås Jobbnummer
8745926