Customer System Security Engineer Project Engineering
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Säkerhetsjobb / Västerås Visa alla säkerhetsjobb i Västerås
2025-11-05
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Västerås
, Smedjebacken
, Solna
, Stockholm
, Ludvika
eller i hela Sverige
The Opportunity
We are seeking a Customer System Security Engineer - Project Engineering to make certain that the projects we deliver are in accordance with both Hitachi Energy's security requirements and those of our customers. This role is key to protecting Hitachi Energy from legal repercussions and safeguarding our brand image in the context of cybersecurity.
Advance your career by joining our passionate team! We can't wait to receive your application.
How you'll make an impact
Responsible for Cybersecurity requirement from Tender till Project Handover. Coordinate with Cyber Security Lead or Officer to fulfill Hitachi Energy requirement and Customer requirements.
Assess, identify deviation and Risks in Customer requirement and required standard & regulatory requirement during Tender.
Acts a liaison with the Customer about Hitachi Energy's automation solution's adherence to customer requirements and required standard & regulation
Review Project Cybersecurity deliverables are implemented and delivered as agreed. For platforms certified with IEC 62443-3-3, make sure that the delivery project is within the requirements of the standard to the extent possible.
Support to enhance and maintain the CS documentation for project deliverables.
Ensure the Vulnerability Management in delivery projects.
Support in Business in achieving IEC 62443 2-4 Certification and in IEC 62443 3-3 certification.
Support in maintaining and improving the Cybersecurity solution.
Contribute to Cybersecurity Assurance process definition and improvement in Customer Delivery Projects.
Ensure Test area Asset security Management and Security tools
Your background
You hold bachelor's degree. Minimum 6+ years of IT/OT Industry Experience in Control System Automation (3+ years of Cybersecurity with emphasis on OT) or 5 + years as an OT Cyber Security Implementer or Architect
Advanced Knowledge OT Networking and Network security.
Experienced working in OT environment components and OT security
Knowledge of Cybersecurity Regulation, Standards and Framework - (IEC62443, NERC-CIP, BDEW, NIST Publication).
Awareness on current Cybersecurity controls and solutions - Endpoint Security, AAA, Security logging, Hardening benchmarks.
Knowledge on Security tool (NESSUS, CIS CAT, Nmap)
Understanding on Computer networks and network security - Firewall, IDS
Desirable with ISA 99 / 62443 - Cybersecurity Fundamentals Specialist, GIAC, GICSP, CEH certification
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Our flexible working practices help you optimize personal and business performance while creating an environment where all employees can develop their skills and grow.
More information: Recruiting Manager Anitha Shanmugasundaram, anitha.s@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Nawzad Rashid, +46 107-38 91 48; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42, Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 10 7387043.
All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Hakan Kempel, hakan.kempel@hitachienergy.com
Don't hesitate - apply today and let us learn more about you and the unique contributions you can bring to our team! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Hvdc Jobbnummer
9589962