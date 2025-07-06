Customer Support Specialist
CarbonCloud AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Göteborg Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Göteborg
2025-07-06
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos CarbonCloud AB i Göteborg
Role Overview
We are looking for a passionate Customer Support Specialist who will be the first point of contact for our customers using CarbonCloud's platform. You will provide exceptional support, guide users through our carbon footprint tools, and ensure they maximize value from our climate impact solutions. Your role is crucial in helping food producers achieve their sustainability goals.
Key Responsibilities
Provide friendly, knowledgeable support to customers via email, chat, and phone across different time zones.
Guide users through platform features, carbon footprint calculations, and help them interpret their climate impact data.
Troubleshoot account issues, data uploads, and platform functionality with patience and expertise.
Create and maintain customer-facing resources including FAQ documents, tutorial guides, and best practice materials.
Collaborate with the product team to relay customer feedback and identify opportunities for platform improvements.
Support customer onboarding processes and ensure new users feel confident using our tools.
Track and document common support issues to help improve the overall customer experience.
Qualifications
Previous experience in customer support, preferably in a SaaS or technology environment.
Excellent communication skills with the ability to explain complex concepts in simple terms.
Strong problem-solving abilities and patience when helping customers navigate technical challenges.
Ability to communicate effectively in English (Swedish language skills are a plus).
Interest in sustainability and climate topics, with willingness to learn about carbon footprint calculations.
Comfortable using digital tools and quick to learn new software platforms.
Empathetic approach with genuine desire to help customers succeed.
What We Offer
An opportunity to directly impact how food companies approach climate sustainability.
A dynamic, international work culture focused on innovation, collaboration, and personal growth.
Competitive compensation and benefits.
Flexible work environment with the possibility to work from home occasionally.
The chance to make a real difference in the fight against climate change! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare CarbonCloud AB
(org.nr 559091-0716)
412 92 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9419284