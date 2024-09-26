Customer support agent
2024-09-26
Customer Experience Agent
MORE ABOUT THE ROLE & TEAM
We make cool stuff. Come join the Customer Support team, to be sure the customer journey, at any point and for any reason, is one that is efficient, friendly and on brand.
As a CS agent you join a team of 10 at our Gothenburg office. Our aim is optimize the end-to-end customer journey and be viewed at proactive not reactive.
WHAT YOU WILL DO
In these proactive and cross-functional roles, the CSA will manage the end-to-end experience of the customer's journey, looking at ways to promote self-help before and after they initiate contact with the department, ensuring the best possible service is delivered in all our online touchpoints. The goal is to make it easy for customers to contact us and to proactively lower contacts that can be managed by providing enough information on the website, FAQs etc.
Some insight into (some of) what you will oversee and be responsible for:
Maintain a positive, empathetic, and professional attitude toward customers at all times.
Work with customers' requests through our request management system, Zendesk and other platforms, including but not limited to Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, X, WhatsApp, emails, and live chat.
Maintain updated knowledge of all company's products and services to provide sufficient and accurate information to customers.
Provide product and service improvement recommendations in order to exceed customer's expectations.
Proactively monitor order flow to ensure that delivery of products to customers is seamless.
Record reasons for contact, feedback and requests from customers and share with respective departments.
Gather necessary information from customers, escalate issues to respective departments, follow up on resolution and update customers accordingly.
Maintain a good relationship with customers, internal and external stakeholders to ensure customer satisfaction is attained.
Support the daily administrative tasks according to the guidelines.
ARE YOU THE ONE?
In this recruitment, communication skills and customer-firstmindset is key.As a CSA, your communication skills are crucial, and you will be responsible for ensuring our customers receive the highest level of support. The ability to solve problems efficiently while demonstrating empathy is key to success in this role.
Our company language is English and as this role is in contact with external partners, English fluency is a requirement.
Requirements:
Fluency in English (both written and spoken) is essential, with additional language skills considered a plus.
Strong communication skills, especially in written form, adapting to various platforms and audienceswhile consistently exceeding customer expectation.
Personal accountability and the ability to represent a premium brand with professionalism.
A solution-oriented mindset with a focus on continuous improvement and process optimization.
Proven ability in stakeholder management, ensuring alignment and effective collaboration across teams.
HERE'S HOW TO JOIN THE A-TEAM
Please apply with your CV in Swedish or English and answering the application questionsby October 13.
Estimated Starting date: October/November
To see more about our company and careers we welcome you toAXEL ARIGATO - Careers
OUR VALUES : DROPDiversity, Respect, Openness and Passion are our values that we live and breathe. They are the foundation for our current state and what we will always bring with us to the future.
A BIT ABOUT AXEL ARIGATOThe idea of Axel Arigato started with the founders; Max Svärdh and Albin Johansson, questioning the whole structure of the fashion industry - why and how you make things. By foregoing seasonal collections, traditional sales channels and engaging with customers directly, Axel Arigato was launched with one main objective: to create the present, shape the future, and inspire generations.
At Axel Arigato, our aim is to build a platform through the power of community, inclusivity, and memorable experiences. We are an equal opportunity employer and value a diverse workforce. We believe that our differences are a strength and that by bringing together our individual perspectives and backgrounds, we make magic happen. Ersättning
