Customer Success Manager
2025-10-05
About Justera Group
Justera Group AB is a leading Swedish IT consulting firm with great experience specializing in building high-performing technology teams and delivering end-to-end IT solutions. Led by dynamic female executives, Justera Group focuses on helping businesses harness the power of digital technologies to continuously evolve in today's rapidly changing economy. The company has deep expertise in IT consultancy, software development, and recruitment services, providing clients with purpose-driven, well-trained consultants who consistently deliver efficient and effective results. Justera Group manages the entire talent lifecycle, from hiring to ongoing management, ensuring the right fit for each project on time and within budget. With their strong commitment to quality, collaboration, and client success, Justera Group is a trusted partner for technology innovation across Sweden.
About the Role:
We are looking for a Customer Success Manager to support a growing tech company in the transport and logistics sector. This is a hands-on role focused on onboarding new customers, ensuring successful platform adoption, and building long-term client relationships. You'll work closely with customers from implementation through to daily usage, offering support, gathering feedback, and identifying opportunities for growth and improvement. You'll also collaborate with internal teams to influence product development and service enhancements.
Key Responsibilities:
Lead onboarding and implementation for new customers
Provide ongoing support through help channels and direct interaction
Build and maintain strong customer relationships
Identify upsell, renewal, and expansion opportunities
Support sales with insights and outreach efforts
Collaborate cross-functionally with product, operations, and leadership
Contribute to internal process and service improvements
Requirements:
Fluent in Swedish and English (written and spoken)
Based in or near Gothenburg, with a valid Swedish work permit
Experience in Customer Success, Account Management, or Implementation
Background in SaaS, logistics, or tech-driven environments preferred
Strong communication, relationship-building, and problem-solving skills
Proactive, structured, and comfortable working in a fast-paced setting
What We Offer:
A dynamic and innovative workplace driving advancements in cutting-edge robotic technologies
The opportunity to collaborate with talented cross-functional teams on meaningful and impactful projects
Competitive compensation and comprehensive benefits package
A supportive culture that fosters continuous learning, growth, and professional development
Flexible hybrid working model for an optimal work-life balance
25 days of annual leave to recharge and relax
