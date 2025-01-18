Customer Service Desk

Swedish Nutra AB / Kundservicejobb / Malmö
2025-01-18


Visa alla kundservicejobb i Malmö, Burlöv, Lomma, Staffanstorp, Vellinge eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Swedish Nutra AB i Malmö

About Us:
Swedish Nutra is a Malmö-based family company and a leading provider of premium liquid vitamins and nutritional supplements. We are a growing company with distribution all over the world. We offer a warm and pleasant work environment and care that each individual thrives. Swedish Nutra offers an enterprising environment with good opportunities to develop and grow in the work role.

Position Overview:
As part of our exciting expansion, we're on the lookout for a energetic and organized colleague to join our team. In this role, you will be the a contact for our customers, helping them with inquiries, resolving issues, and promoting our range of products. You will play a critical role in enhancing customer satisfaction.

Key Responsibilities:
Deliver outstanding customer service that delights our clients.
Efficiently handle customer inquiries and resolve any complaints.
Process orders and manage customer accounts.
Maintain a deep understanding of our product line to effectively assist customers.

Requirements:
Communication and interpersonal skills.
Ability to build and maintain positive customer relationships.
Problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
Strong work ethic and the ability to work independently.
Fluent in English

How to Apply:
Please send your resume and a cover letter highlighting your relevant experience to: jn@swedishnutra.com

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-17
E-post: jn@swedishnutra.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Swedish Nutra AB (org.nr 559133-7273)
Lodgatan 19 (visa karta)
211 24  MALMÖ

Jobbnummer
9111073

Prenumerera på jobb från Swedish Nutra AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Swedish Nutra AB: