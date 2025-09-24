Customer Product Support Specialist ABB Robotics Mölndal
2025-09-24
At ABB, we help industries outrun - leaner and cleaner. Here, progress is an expectation - for you, your team, and the world. As a global market leader, we'll give you what you need to make it happen. It won't always be easy, growing takes grit. But at ABB, you'll never run alone. Run what runs the world.
This Position reports to: Sales Support Manager - Customer Support.
Your Role and Responsibilities
The customer product support engineer is responsible for providing specialist support to the local ABB organizations i.e. investigating and answering product related questions associated with ABB Robotics products. Included in the responsibilities is also to feed-back any quality deviations found, during the investigation process, to responsible department. It is of great importance that communication internally as well as externally and contribute to a timely resolution of the identified issue. In this role you will join our global 3rd line product support team, which provides local ABB offices and customers; worldwide; with technical information, analysis and solutions to maximize the usage of our great products. You will be positioned in our office in Mölndal, Gothenburg.
Here are examples of responsibilities:
Address and find solutions for our customers' - PC Software products: Robot related PC Software, such as Robot studio, Connected services, Software license and developer tools.
Identify and follow up on all activities needed to support customer requests.
Collaborate with local ABB units to ensure a superior customer experience.
Be the link and enabler between ABB Robotics R&D and our local ABB teams and end-customers.
Qualifications for the Role
Minimum three years of experience working with production engineering, R&D, field service or similar, with a background working with software or hardware, preferably within the area of Robotics/Automation.
Minimum Bachelor Engineering or equivalent proven experience.
Experience withing robot related PC Software, such as Robot studio is a great merit. Especially if you have knowledge of ABB Robotics programming language RAPID or similar.
Skills and experience in systematic issue resolution (Six Sigma certification or similar is meritorious).
Having a forward thinking and a solutions-oriented mindset is key to be successful in this role, with good social skills and the ability to build strong global relations.
Fluency in English (both written and spoken). Knowledge of other languages such as Swedish, German, or Chinese is meritorious.
What's in it for you?
We empower you to take initiative, challenge ideas, and lead with confidence. You'll grow through meaningful work, continuous learning, and support that's tailored to your goals. Every idea you share and every action you take contributes to something bigger.
More about us
Recruiting Manager: Ken Huynh. Union contact persons - Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers: Pia Sandström, +4672 525 90 30; Leader: Lenny Larsson +46706-32 85 47; Unionen: Roger L. Gustavsson +46730-30 30 36. For further questions, please contact Talent Partner Robert Norén 072-461 20 95.
We look forward to reading your application in PDF format. Last day to apply is October the 13th. Please note that the interview process is ongoing, apply now to secure your spot in the recruitment process!
Please note that to be eligible for employment at ABB Sweden, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test, and could also include an extended background check.
We kindly decline direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
Join us. Be part of the team where progress happens, industries transform, and your work shapes the world. Run What Runs the World.
Exciting Career Opportunity in Robotics
This role is part of ABB's Robotics business, which is preparing to become an independent company. By joining us now, you'll be part of a dynamic and fast-paced organization at the forefront of robotics innovation. As we transition into a separate entity outside the ABB Group, you'll have the chance to shape the future, grow your career, and work alongside world-class experts in a more agile and entrepreneurial environment.
