Customer Experience Specialist till Samsung
Kundservicejobb / Stockholm
2024-07-31
Are you passionate about creating exceptional online experiences? Do you thrive in a dynamic environment where you can make a significant impact on customer satisfaction? If so, we have an exciting opportunity for you!
As the Customer Experience Manager for Samsungs B2B sites/shop-app and partner platforms, you will play a pivotal role in shaping the online journey for our customers. Your mission will be to ensure that our digital interfaces are not only user-friendly and accessible but also a pleasure to navigate. You'll be the driving force behind crafting a seamless and positive experience for every visitor.
The position is a full-time consulting assignment through Poolia. The assignment starts at the beginning of August and will last for at least 5 years.
Responsibilities
• Own our enhanced partnership program site and the B2B site, to optimize the customer journey
• Execute initiatives and enchantments
• Act as a stakeholder to the operative team and other relevant teams within Samsung
• Make sure that you are involved in all initiatives involved with .com to align on EPP and B2B
• Be the person of contact for experience on the sites EPP and B2B
• Work in Adobe Experience Manager to be able and fix and request changes for the site
• Look into customization for the mapping of the sites
Your profile
Requirements for the position:
• We think you have around 1 to 3 years of experience, working with similar tasks.
• Previous experience working with one or several content management systems (CMS)
• Experience working with a data-driven approach
• Knowledge on how to set requirements to optimize the user journey
• Experience working with backlog management
• Project management skills and follow-up up on projects
