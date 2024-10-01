Customer Experience & Project Coordination Specialist
2024-10-01
Etraveli Group is the leading company globally for tech solutions and fulfillment capabilities for online sales of flights. We are here to solve complexity, by connecting millions of flights and travelers across the globe, from search and selection to trip and beyond. We hold consumer online travel agency brands like Mytrip, GoToGate & Flight Network and serve exclusively Booking.com with flights. Etraveli Group has also established strategic partnerships with companies like Skyscanner, Google Flights, TUI, etc.
Every day we strive to make the world smaller for our customers and bigger for our people. Our diverse team of more than 2400 passionate professionals is what makes us the industry's tech wonder and the best in the world at what we do. Our major offices are in Sweden (HQ), Canada, Greece, India, Poland.
The Role
Customer Experience & Project Coordination Specialist
Join our newly formed Customer Experience (CX) Team and help us reshape how customers interact with our digital platforms. You'll combine your experience in Customer Experience or Customer Success, Product Ownership, Service Delivery, UX Design, or Operations to manage both the improvement of customer journeys and the execution of key projects. Your expertise will play a crucial role in bringing our CX initiatives to life. You'll use tools like Jira to coordinate projects, optimize internal processes, and ensure timely execution.
Your Impact:
In this role, you'll play a key part in improving how millions of customers interact with our digital platforms. By driving customer experience improvements and leading project coordination, you'll help optimize our processes and enhance the overall journey for users. Whether it's simplifying customer interactions, improving response times, or driving data-driven changes, your work will have a direct and lasting impact.
About Your New Team
You'll be joining a team that's being restructured to enhance our Customer Experience capabilities. We collaborate closely with teams like Customer Insights & Business Control, Business Intelligence, Product Owner and UX to create a data-driven approach to improving customer satisfaction. This team is responsible for optimizing communication across multiple channels, ensuring a seamless customer experience.
Key Responsibilities
Project Coordination:
Use Jira (or similar tools) to manage and track customer experience (CX) projects, ensuring timely execution and cross-functional alignment.
Collaborate with teams like CX Insights, Customer Support Insights, Business Intelligence, and others to deliver projects that improve customer experience on platforms such as our app, MyPortal, and chat/IVR systems.
Manage expectations and resources by driving CX initiatives from start to finish, ensuring timelines and deliverables are met.
Customer Experience Focus:
Contribute to building a unified customer experience pipeline by integrating feedback from platforms like Trustpilot, Metas, and direct user interactions.
Collaborate with CX Insights and Business Intelligence to turn customer feedback into actionable improvements for our digital services.
Work closely with teams within content, tech, and customer service to improve communication and the customer journey across different channels.
Requirements
3-5 years of experience in a customer-focused, tech-driven role, such as CX Specialist, Customer Success Manager, Product Owner, UX Designer, Service Delivery Manager, or Operations Manager.
Proven experience leading projects from start to finish in a cross-functional environment, ideally using tools like Jira, Trello, or similar.
Experience working in B2C Customer Support is a strong advantage, providing insights into the challenges and needs of consumer-facing environments.
Proven ability to work with data, turning customer feedback into actionable insights and process improvements.
Strong communication skills, with a demonstrated ability to work collaboratively across different functions within an organization.
Who You Are:
Customer Advocate and Project Coordinator: You're passionate about enhancing customer journeys and have experience balancing business needs with customer expectations. You've led or coordinated projects across multiple teams.
Tech-Savvy and UX-Driven: You're comfortable with tools like Jira, and your UX experience (if applicable) helps you design and implement improvements that directly benefit users.
Collaborative and Detail-Oriented: You work well with cross-functional teams, ensuring smooth execution and alignment on project goals.
Even if you don't meet every criterion, we encourage you to apply. At Etraveli Group, we believe that diverse perspectives drive innovation, and we welcome individuals who are excited to learn and grow with us.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-31
