CTO till Flyttsmart
Needo Recruitment Sthlm AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-06-19
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Needo Recruitment Sthlm AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sollentuna
, Uppsala
eller i hela Sverige
There is nothing more exciting than moving into a new home!
Would you like to be a part of a tech company that is making a difference in people's lives? At Flyttsmart, we are building and scaling up our digital platform. A digital solution where consumers get a seamless moving experience. Working with the real estate industry and suppliers to make a seamless experience that has not existed on the market before.
Want to be a part of the team that is moving upwards and forward? ?
Flyttsmart now have a spot open for a new CTO to join their ambitious team!
About the company
Approximately 1.3 million people in Sweden move every year. Most of us have experienced how hard it can be and how much unnecessary time, money, and energy are consumed. Flyttsmart's goal is to change the status quo and make moving fun, easy, safe, and cost-effective.
Flyttsmart is a fast-growing, well-funded, entrepreneurial team with varied backgrounds looking to create something fantastic for their users, partners, and employees.
Your role
As CTO, you have a holistic perspective and the ability to inspire and lead others. You love working with technology and have experience as a backend developer. Flyttsmart's tech team setup consists of both colleagues in Sweden and in Sri Lanka so it 's advantageous if you have experience of both national and international colleagues.
A taste of what you will be doing
• You will be working closely witht he management team and stakeholders where you will be responsible for driving technical strategy, IT infrastructure and creating roadmaps.
• You will be leading software architecture and facilitating the implementation and adoption of new frameworks, tools, and technologies.
• Refine and shape processes and implement best practices in line with GDPR.
• Working in the agile environment and spending some of your time on hands-on development of the product.
• Working with third-party integrations, workflows and business logic.
• Partake in management, decision making and scaling up the company.
• Recruitment and onboarding of new members to the development team.
Requirements for this role
• Experience of working with scaleup, preferably as senior tech lead or CTO.
• Solid experience from backend devekopment, preferably with technologies using Node.js or similar. It will be a merit if you have also worked with TypeScript or you are willing to learn this.
• Solid knowledge within technology and business architecture.
• Strong leadership skills with a track record in driving technical strategies and development initiatives with technology and management teams.
• Experience in creating and managing delivery oriented development teams on premise and remote.
Who we believe you are
• Comfortable working in a fast-changing environment where you get the chance to influence how Flyttsmart work together.
• A passion for the development of both customer-facing and business-facing products.
• A constant curiosity to keep up with industry trends and how to utilize these best in your daily job.
• Excellent communication skills, which means you can share and bounce ideas as well as inspire colleagues.
• Fluent in English because of our multinational team and a good grasp of Swedish since third-party documentation is in Swedish only.
Technologies Flyttsmart is working with
• Frontend technologies: React, TypeScript, Next.js, ESLint
• Backend Technologies: NestJS, TypeScript, PostgreSQL, AWS (ECS, CloudFormation, CodeBuild, CodePipeline, RDS)
What Flyttsmart offer
• A knowledgeable, high achieving, experienced and fun group of colleagues!
• To be a part of building a product you will be genuinely proud of.
• A chance for you to grow and develop yourself since Flyttmart is a fairly young company you have a great opportunity to shape your role and be an important person on the journey.
• Fair compensation, Pension, Wellness allowance and Insurance
Main Objectives, 6 months
Technical architecture
Review, design and implementation plan. Decide on core systems, establish an overall component model, sort what to buy and what to build, create a solid rational plan for realization and then manage its implementation. Needed take the business to the next step, from a build fast-approach that has led to proven services but with severe challenges from a scalability and maintenance perspective.
Development processes
Implemented to ensure short time-to-production, qualitative deliveries and common involvement and engagement.
Business oriented delivery organization
Implemented, supporting management with an ability to act fast, respond to requests with solid propositions, ability to deliver according to expectations and to allow for parallel work and scalability when needed. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Needo Recruitment Sthlm AB
(org.nr 559088-5884) Arbetsplats
Flyttsmart Sverige AB Kontakt
Carl Isaksson Carl@needo.se Jobbnummer
7896781