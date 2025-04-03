Csm - Sports Performance (dach)
2025-04-03
We are looking for a Customer Success Manager to join the Spiideo team!
Spiideo is a global leader in automated, cloud-based solutions for sports video analysis and streaming. Trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide, Spiideo serves some of the most renowned professional and collegiate teams, media companies, and leagues and federations.
Join the Customer Success team if you would love the opportunity to manage some of the top sports organizations across Europe.
This role is remote and you will report directly to the VP of Customer Success.
The role:
You will manage a diverse portfolio of clubs and leagues across the DACH region and rest of Europe. Fluency in German is required for this position.
Core responsibilities:
Onboarding & Training: help new customers get onboarded with Spiideo
Customer Satisfaction: delivering exceptional guidance, maximize potential
Renewals: proactive management to achieve company renewal targets
Upsell & Expansion: identify opportunities to maximize and expand usage
Churn management: proactively engage to reduce churn and ensure success
Relationship building: cultivate strong, trusted partnerships with key stakeholders
Process development: ability to coordinate and manage complex implementations
What type of customers would you manage?
Your customer portfolio will primarily consist of Professional sports clubs across across a variety of sports (Football, Ice Hockey, Basketball, Handball, etc.) using all of Spiideo's products: Spiideo Perform (video analysis), Spiideo Play (streaming), and Spiideo Replay (VAR).
Primary customer type: Sports clubs
Leagues and Media companies
What we are looking for:
Sports background or sports tech industry
Prior Customer Success or Sales experience (at least 2 years)
Fluent in German and English
Very process-driven and structured approach to working
Self-motivated, takes initiative, positive, team-first attitude
Excellent ability to train customers via Webinars, 1on1 meetings, etc.
Strong problem solving skills
Excellent communication and presentation skills
Passion for customer success and get joy out of seeing our customers succeed
What we can offer:
The chance to make an impact in a growing, international SaaS company
A friendly and skilled multinational team
Access to cutting-edge tools and resources to empower your work
Benefits package that includes an extensive pension & insurance package in line with collective agreements, wellness contribution, parental leave benefits and the opportunity to spend two working hours per week on physical activity.
Location: Remote
Application
You will be part of an international team with knowledgable and friendly people from many different nationalities and backgrounds. We welcome applicants from all backgrounds to contribute their unique perspectives, skills, and experiences, fostering a diverse and inclusive workforce across Spiideo.
We believe that when the best people work together in an open environment, magic happens. Apply now and become an integral part of our success story!
