CRO Analyst & UX Designer to Samsung
2025-04-29
We are currently looking for a CRO Analyst & UX Designer to an exciting opportunity at Samsung! This is an until further notice consultancy opportunity, starting as soon as possible.
About the company:
Help Us Create What Can 't Be Done
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. is a global leader in technology, opening new possibilities for people everywhere. Through relentless innovation and discovery, we are transforming the worlds of TVs, smartphones, tablets, PCs, cameras, home appliances, printers, LTE systems, medical devices, semiconductors and LED solutions. We employ 286,000 people across 80 countries with annual sales of US$269.billion. To discover more, please visit www.samsung.com.
About the role:
Purpose of the role:
We are seeking a CRO Analyst & UX Designer to enhance our eCommerce user experience, optimize interfaces using data insights from heatmaps, session recordings, and user flows.
Job Scope & Key Deliverables:
• User Experience & Interface Optimization: Design and refine high-converting, user-friendly eCommerce experiences, focusing on navigation, layout, and usability.
• Data-Driven Enhancements: Analyse heatmaps, session recordings, and user flow reports to identify friction points and usability issues.
• Landing Page & Funnel Design: Develop and test optimized page layouts, CTAs, and forms to drive better engagement and conversions.
• Conversion-Focused UI Design: Ensure visual hierarchy, accessibility, and responsiveness are optimized for desktop and mobile users.
• Cross-Team Collaboration: Work with site owners, Analysts, Developers, and Marketing to implement data-backed UX improvements.
• Ongoing Optimization & Testing: Continuously test and improve design elements based on real-time data and user feedback.
Role Tasks:
Some of the tasks you will do:
• UX/UI Audits & Enhancements: Conduct usability audits, analyze heatmaps and user flows, and propose layout improvements.
• A/B Testing & Experimentation: Design alternative UI elements, navigation structures, and CTA placements for testing.
• Mobile-First & Responsive Design: Ensure seamless, mobile-optimized experiences that improve conversion rates.
• Collaboration & Implementation Support: Work with developers to ensure proper execution of CRO and UX changes.
• Reporting & UX Insights: Share UX findings and conversion insights with stakeholders, making recommendations for ongoing improvements.
About You:
What makes this role interesting for a candidate?
This role is perfect for someone who loves getting into the details, testing new ideas, and collaborating with a team to drive data-backed improvements.
If you 're analytical, creative, and eager to make an impact, we 'd love to hear from you!
Main competence:
• Analysing and Interpreting - Shows evidence of clear analytical thinking. Gets to the heart of complex problems and issues. Applies own expertise effectively. Quickly learns new technology. Communicates well in writing.
• Organising and Executing - Plans ahead and works in a systematic and organised way. Follows directions and procedures. Focuses on customer satisfaction and delivers a quality service or product to the agreed standards.
• Supporting and Co-operating - Supports others and shows respect and positive regard for them in social situations. Puts people first, working effectively with individuals and teams, clients and staff. Behaves consistently with clear personal values that complement those of the organization.
Most relevant qualifications, education and training:
• Degree in UX/UI Design, Business, Data Analytics, or a related field.
• Experience in e-commerce, CRO, A/B testing, and UX optimization.
• Familiarity with customer journey mapping and conversion funnel analysis.
Most relevant previous work experience:
• Strong understanding of user behavior, site navigation, checkout flows, and purchase patterns.
• Hands-on experience with A/B testing, heatmap analysis, and usability testing tools.
• Knowledge of customer journey mapping and conversion funnel analysis.
• Experience working with Jira, Adobe Target, Adobe Analytics, Content Square, Figma.
• Experience with content management systems and front-end UX implementation.
• Ability to interpret data insights into actionable design improvements.
Required language skills:
Fluency in English & Swedish
Required travel days per year:
10 days, to Poland
Interested:
