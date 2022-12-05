CRM developer with experience of agile methodologies in a digital produc...
2022-12-05
About the assignment:
• Location: Stockholm
• Duration: 5 months
• Start: TBD
• Apply: as soon as possible
• Extent: 100%
• Please note that the mandatory requirements have to be met in full for us to present your profile to our Customer.
Description
The client is now looking for an email developer who can support our CRM team with building and developing email templates in connection with the migration to a new CRM system, Salesforce.
They need to review their email templates, which is why they see a greater need for at least 3-6 months, which will then turn into more ongoing work and the need needs to be evaluated.
Mandatory competence and experience:
• Proven track record of developing email templates for use alongside industry-leading technology (ideally Salesforce Marketing Cloud)
• Strong technical knowledge and expertise of marketing platforms, and strong knowledge and experience of relevant coding languages (HTML, CSS, VML, Table based design.)
• Skilled in developing mobile responsive templates
• Skilled in image creating and editing in Figma
• Skilled in accessibility
• Previous experience in a similar digital role
• Experience working using agile methodologies in digital product development
• Experience of data driven marketing techniques
How to proceed with the process
• Apply for the assignment through this ad.
• State your preferred hourly rate in the application.
• Upload your CV in word format.
• We will revert to you if we need further information or clarification regarding your application.
• The Customer usually reverts to us within 10 working days from the last application date. We aim to get back to you promptly with any new information regarding your application or the assignment. If you have not received any information from us within this time frame, please contact us through our platform.
You will be informed about the Customer should you be called for an interview.
About Shaya Solutions
Stockholm-based consultancy and competence firm with a focus on IT, Management and Technology.
We focus on customer/consultant satisfaction and quality in our services offered throughout Sweden.
Our core values are Humility, Perseverance and Flexibility.
Please do not hesitate to contact us if you have any questions.
