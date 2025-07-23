Critical Facility Technician - Temporary Contract
Cbre Gws Sweden AB / Maskinreparatörsjobb / Linköping Visa alla maskinreparatörsjobb i Linköping
2025-07-23
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Cbre Gws Sweden AB i Linköping
, Mjölby
, Norrköping
, Kumla
, Örebro
eller i hela Sverige
ABOUT CBRE DATA CENTER SOLUTIONS
CBRE Data Centre Solutions (DCS) is a part of the CBRE Group with over 140.000 employees worldwide and delivers fully integrated real estate, facilities and technology solutions for data centre owners, occupiers and investors across the globe. As a dedicated business line within CBRE, DCS is dedicated to solving complex challenges within every stage of the data centre lifecycle.
We provide our employees the best conditions to develop professionally and personally and to realise their full potential in the course of their career.
Join us now in Linköping and bring your unique talent and skills to our Team. This position is a temporary employment for approx. 6 months.
Your responsibilities:
* Responding speedily to fault/breakdown requests and efficiently undertaking routine scheduled maintenance of plant and/or equipment being pre-requisite and of paramount importance.
* Participate in the planning and the resource planning for service, maintenance and corrective actions of all technical equipment on site
* Quality assurance CBRE technical delivery and participate in critical installations and critical maintenance work. Manage and follow up internal CBRE processes.
* Participate in shift operations 24/7.
* Backfilling the existing colleges during sick leaves, vacations etc. including shifts (24/7 operations)
Further responsibilities:
* Carry out routine planned preventative maintenance tasks as required within HV and LV distribution systems, associated plant / equipment and HVAC mechanical cooling / heating systems as determined by the CMMS system's work orders.
* Monitor BMS for running and alarm conditions.
* Building walk-rounds.
* Investigate faults, identify causes and effect remedies.
* Ensure corrective / repair works are carried out in accordance with current regulations.
* Assist when and where required with installation works.
* Develop a comprehensive understanding of the portfolio buildings their layouts, functions and complexities.
* Endorse day to day and future compliance to safe working practices, quality standards conformity and best practice methods.
* Volunteer ideas / initiatives that contribute to the service levels and delivery.
* Participate in the planning for service and maintenance and set time frames for the work to be performed together with the other team and Contract Manager.
* Participate in decisions and the execution of the work.
* Contribute to identifying the workforce and skills required to perform the work or to take in external support.
* Contribute to the development of working procedures and processes.
* Provide Technical Services support to the contract delivery.
* Quality assurance CERM process and Logbooks.
* Ensure that the work complies with all regulatory requirements, local requirements, quality, sustainability, energy efficiency and QHSE Policy.
* Perform daily supervision/quality assurance as well as service and maintenance on critical and/or technical equipment.
* Provide input and carry out account reviews & audits of the Critical Environments.
OUR BENEFITS
* Future-proof job opportunity with a true development guarantee in one of the fastest growing Data Centre markets worldwide
* TOP trainings with internationally recognized state-of-the-art certifications
* Attractive salaries based on experience and qualification with an annual salary assessment / increase and good bonuses as well as a good old-age provision and insurance policies including health insurance and other good social benefits
* International working environment with inspiring cross-border career opportunities
* Creative working culture with challenging responsibilities and high level of autonomy
* DIVERSITY, OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY and WORK-LIFE BALANCE are practiced values! Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "230782". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cbre Gws Sweden AB
(org.nr 556991-2628) Kontakt
Dilan Gul Dilan.Gul@cbre.com Jobbnummer
9435639