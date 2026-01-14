Critical Environment Program Manager - Data Analytics and Tooling
2026-01-14
Overview
Business Function Overview
Aligned with Microsoft values, we are committed to fostering an inclusive workplace that positively impacts our culture every day. We are seeking a Regional Critical Environment (CE) Program Manager - Data Analytics & Tooling to support this mission.
Microsoft's Cloud Operations & Innovation (CO+I) organization powers cloud services including Azure, Office 365, Xbox, OneDrive, and Bing. As a CE Program Manager, you will play a key role in delivering and managing critical environment infrastructure and foundational technologies supporting Microsoft's online services. CO+I emphasizes employee growth through career rotation programs, certifications, and Diversity & Inclusion initiatives.
Our global infrastructure spans over 100+ datacenters and 1 million servers, supporting more than 1 billion customers and 20 million businesses across 90+ countries. With sustainability and operational optimization at the core of our datacenter design and operations, we continue to scale to meet evolving business demands.
Join CO+I and help empower billions worldwide while operating at the forefront of cloud innovation.
Responsibilities
As a successful Regional CE Program Manager (Data Analytics & Tooling), your objectives include:
Translate complex data into actionable insights driving operational improvements
Develop and scale shared analytics platforms and Power BI dashboards across regions
Deliver executive-level reporting to communicate analytics value to stakeholders
Partner closely with Engineering Groups, regional peers, and landlord partners
Align analytics and tooling with Microsoft culture, compliance, and business objectives
Manage and evolve the Dynamics 365 Operational Readiness tool, enhancing functionality and user experience
Establish governance for data quality, metric definitions, and consistent reporting
Create a unified "single source of truth" for Operational Readiness metrics
Produce monthly, quarterly, and ad hoc datacenter operational reports
Contribute to datacenter operational programs and continuous improvement initiatives
Qualifications
Minimum Qualifications
5+ years' experience in Data Analysis, MIS, or Business Intelligence
Experience in datacenter, pharmaceutical, or large-scale manufacturing environments preferred
Ability to meet Microsoft and government security and background screening requirements
Preferred Qualifications
Bachelor's degree in Data Science, Statistics, or related field
Strong analytical, organizational, and communication skills
Advanced Power BI or Tableau experience
Strong SQL, Kusto (KQL), and DAX knowledge
Program management experience and ability to influence cross-functional teams
Understanding of operational KPIs, uptime methodologies, and business-critical platforms
Proven ability to translate insights into action within ambiguous environments
Background Check Requirements
This role requires passing the Microsoft Cloud Background Check upon hire and every two years thereafter.
This position will be open for a minimum of five days, with applications accepted until filled.
Equal Opportunity Statement
Microsoft is an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration without regard to age, ancestry, disability, gender identity, race, religion, sexual orientation, or any other protected characteristic under applicable law. Reasonable accommodations are available upon request. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Microsoft Sweden 1172 AB
(org.nr 556952-8150)
802 93 GÄVLE Arbetsplats
Microsoft Data Center - Gavle Jobbnummer
9683809