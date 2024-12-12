Creative technological co-founder - Stockholm part-time
2024-12-12
We are looking for a technological co-founder for Modernera Technologies.
Modernera Technologies makes it easy to automate and share expertise.
We are creating a platform where experts can create expert systems without knowledge of programming. These systems can provide automatic advice to the end-user through a series of questions and answers in the form of interactive decision trees. Our platform can be used in a broad range of fields like law, medicine, customer service, and so on.
We are targeting the market for automation, it is a fast-growing market as organizations globally leverage automation to increase value. Automation leads to increased flexibility, improved quality, increased savings, and productivity.
Our solution is hosted on Microsoft Azure. We use Azure DevOps to plan our sprints and collaborate. We implement continuous integration and continuous delivery. We work with Angular on the frontend and ASP.NET Core on the backend.
A public beta version of the system has been released. You are welcome to try it out at www.modernera.com!
Our software has been used at the law program at Stockholm University to educate law students about how to build systems for automatic legal advice. We have some early users of the product and are on our way to getting pilot projects with bigger organizations.
We are looking for a technological co-founder to take our product to the next level. You are passionate about software development and want to make a real impact with your work.
As the company grows you will take over responsibility for managing the development process and a team of developers.
What we offer:
• Influence - as a co-founder you will become a key member of the team with big opportunities to influence the future of the company.
• Incentives - you will get the opportunity to acquire shares in the company.
• Flexibility- the opportunity to work when and where you want. There is also the opportunity to work anywhere from 30 - 100 % depending on your availability.
• Experience - you will get invaluable experience from working with all the aspects of a startup.
Be a part of a thriving startup community
• Business Development Coach from KTH
• Access to mentor and investor network
• Proof-of-concept funding
• Centrally located office space (KTH Campus)
• Be part of the thriving KTH Innovation Community
• Workshops and service packs from KTH partners
• Access to Media Studio and Makerspace
SKILLS & REQUIREMENTS
• We are flexible in regards to your previous experience if you believe that you have what it takes to do the job and are willing to learn. We believe in diversity and inclusion and therefore welcome all applicants regardless of gender, background and beliefs.
• It is beneficial if you have good knowledge of Angular, JavaScript, HTML, CSS, C# and ASP.NET Core.
• Fluency in English and preferably also in Swedish
• It is beneficial if you have experience with Microsoft Azure, DevOps, TDD and ML.
ABOUT THE COMPANY
Modernera Technologies is a startup in the KTH Innovation pre-incubator program. We also collaborate with The Swedish Law and Informatics Research Institute. We are developing a platform that makes it easy to automate and share expertise. Our vision is to transform the way knowledge is shared and to make expertise more easily available.
Apply by sending your CV and cover letter to info@modernera.se
