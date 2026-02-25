Creative and Visual designer
JobBusters AB / Formgivarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla formgivarjobb i Stockholm
2026-02-25
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos JobBusters AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Your New Role
We are now looking for an Expert-level Creative and Visual designer to shape and elevate the digital fashion experience for a global fashion brand. This is not a traditional UX/UI role. We are seeking a strong creative profile with a sharp visual eye, conceptual strength, and the ability to craft inspiring fashion narratives across digital touchpoints.
You will lead the creative process to craft cohesive, innovative, and visually striking fashion stories that elevate the digital experience. With a deep understanding of fashion aesthetics, brand expression, and digital storytelling, you translate ideas into impactful creative concepts that strengthen the brand's presence across all digital channels.
What You'll Do
Lead and structure the creative process from concept to execution, ensuring a strong and unified visual direction
Craft compelling digital fashion narratives that inspire, engage, and elevate the brand experience
Present and articulate creative concepts with clarity and confidence to senior stakeholders
Manage stakeholders effectively and guide discussions toward strong creative outcomes
Collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to transform ideas into high-impact solutions
Align creative vision with business goals, content strategy, technical feasibility, and brand direction
If you are a visionary creative who thrives at the intersection of fashion, storytelling, and digital innovation - we would love to hear from you.
Company Presentation
Our client is a global retail company with strong values and a clear belief in the power of its people and teamwork. With stores around the world and modern offices in Stockholm, they offer a dynamic workplace where creativity, engagement, and personal growth are encouraged. Here, you have the opportunity to shape innovative solutions, influence customer experiences globally, and grow with a team that values respect, inclusion, and collaboration.
Good to Know
Scope of employment: Full-time, 100% Type of contract: Fixed-term employment as a consultant via JobBusters. Start date: Immediately End date: 2026-11-30, with the possibility of extension In your application: Please ensure that your CV clearly demonstrates how you meet the qualifications required by the client.
To succeed in this role, you will need:
An Expert Creative & Visual Designer with a strong portfolio demonstrating digital storytelling
Deeply skilled in concept development, visual direction, and digital brand experiences
Confident in leading creative processes and influencing stakeholders
Comfortable navigating between creativity and strategy
Experienced in working within large, fast-moving organizations
Advanced proficiency in Figma
What we Offer
Secure employment with a collective bargaining agreement, insurance coverage and occupational pension
Wellness allowance and employee discounts and offers via Benifex (e.g., health, leisure, transport and healthcare)
Flex pension and access to the Lifeplan pension advisory service
Additional compensation during parental leave
Occupational health services
Long-term assignments and a dedicated Consultant Manager for personal support
Opportunities to build valuable experience, expand your network and grow your future career
We look forward to receiving your application
We review applications on an ongoing basis. As recruitment processes in the consulting industry can move quickly, the position may be filled before the advertised deadline - so we encourage you to apply as soon as possible.
You do not need to submit a cover letter. Instead, please respond to the screening questions included in the application process. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7295346-1861828". Arbetsgivare Jobbusters AB
(org.nr 556826-5606), https://www.jobbusters.se
Vasagatan 28 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
JobBusters AB Jobbnummer
9764080