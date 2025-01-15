Cost Manager / Quantity Surveyor
2025-01-15
We at Aurora Construction Consultancy are looking for a Cost Manager/Quantity Surveyor to join our fantastic team based in Gothenburg or Malmö, Sweden.
To be part of Aurora Construction Consultancy means that you are part of a small, ambitious, and driven company. You will work in a multicultural team that truly enjoy delivering construction projects to a high professional standard - and we have fun together while doing so! We offer work-life balance, flexibility and autonomy, as well as excellent opportunities for personal development.
In your role as Cost Manager/Quantity Surveyor you will be responsible for, and leading the work of, developing the scope and process for deliverables within your projects as well as the overall handling of any project part-deliverables. The role will also include other traditional project management tasks such as time planning, cost monitoring, quality controlling, risk work, crisis management etc.
What you will do
Work with our project teams to commercially lead projects through their objectives. Taking responsibility to deliver the agreed results, coordinated with the team.
Apply an agile and flexible approach and use effective communication to project team members, stakeholders, and users in a timely and clear fashion.
Assisting with various aspects of daily project work as requested by your line manager, which can include preparation of estimates and cost plans for variety of building projects, budgeting, cost management and forecasting.
Manage project risks and work with the project team to create mitigation plans.
What you will bring
Required:
2-5+ years' experience working as CM/QS on construction projects
Professional proficiency in English
Basic proficiency in a Scandinavian language (B1, B2 or above)
Chartered status (AssocRICS, MRICS) or similar, or in the process of seeking chartered status
Preferred:
Construction related degree (Quantity Surveyor, Architect, Civil Engineer, or similar)
Previous experience working in a client-facing role
International experience (either for international clients in Sweden or work abroad)
BAS-P, BAS-U (or equivalent) certification
Good working knowledge of standard contract forms and standards - specifically AMA, ABT06, AB04.
We believe that you are
Driven and a dedicated team player
Ambitious and highly motivated
Organised and have a diligent, structured approach to your work
Continue your professional development
Are able and interest in sharing knowledge and skills to colleagues
Have a positive attitude and ability to see opportunities
About Aurora
Aurora was established in 2017 following the management buy-out of the Nordic arm of premium UK global consultancy. With a portfolio covering Northern and Central Europe as well as the UK, we support and manage various projects across the built environment - from inception to completion. Our core services are Project and Cost Management, Procurement and Design Management - with other specialist services both inhouse and through an extended network of collaborators.
Aurora is first and foremost a vehicle for intelligent, competent, highly motivated, construction professionals to secure and deliver projects in the Nordics to an international standard. By retaining the employees and collaborators needed to serve both international and local clients, we have a diverse skillbase; bringing the international perspective to the benefit of our local clients - and the local market knowledge to the benefit of our international clients. This is the essence of what makes us unique.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-14
E-post: recruitment@aurora.cc Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Aurora Construction Consultancy AB
(org.nr 556846-6162) Kontakt
If you have any questions, please feel free to reach out to us: info@aurora.cc +46812879900 Jobbnummer
9105454