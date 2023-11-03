Cost Calculation Manager - Property technical services
Coor Service Management AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Stockholm
2023-11-03
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Coor Service Management AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
eller i hela Sverige
Are you an analytical technical property service professional with a drive to identify efficient ways to delivery maintenance and services, support delivery organization design and with the ability to calculate cost for high quality service deliveries? Then we have the job opening for you, as we are looking for a new Cost Calculation Manager for our technical property services.
About the role
Coor is a leading provider of facility management services, with property-related services accounting for about a third of our turnover. We pride ourselves on delivering technical services, operation, maintenance, and management of properties with a strong emphasis on sustainability and customer satisfaction.
As part of the Property Service Development team within the Coor Group, you will play a an important role in our growth strategy. Reporting to the VP of Property Service Development, your insights and expertise will be instrumental in driving our business success forward. Our goal is to achieve profitable growth in our technical property services. To realize this ambition, we need to attract new customers while retaining our existing ones. You will be a key player in our business development efforts, ensuring that we meet our customers' technical service needs with high-quality offers at competitive prices. Cost calculation is a significant part of the role. Some traveling in our Nordic countries, e.g. for site visit purposes, will be a natural part of the job.
In addition, you will also perform post-calculation of larger existing technical service deliveries to identify potential efficiency improvements. Your understanding of cost drivers in a technical service delivery will be invaluable in this process. Working closely with both the Business Development team and the Service Development team, you will also contribute to the development of new services and process improvements. Your expertise will make you the go-to person for understanding cost drivers in a technical service delivery.
Our candidate
We want you to be analytical, flexible, and with a strong business mindset. To succeed in this role we believe that you:
• Have a technical education with focus on property related subjects
• Have expertise in cost drivers of a technical service delivery. Ability to make reasonable assumptions also without complete information
• Have 10+ years of work experience from different relevant work positions, e.g.as manager for a technical service delivery in a FM company or as consultant in a technical consultancy firm
• Are analytical with strong ability and experience from cost calculation
• Have strong proficiency in Microsoft Excel
• Are well grounded in your own competence and with the ability to listen and take in perspectives from others
• Are solution oriented with a drive to get things done on set timelines
• Are familiar with AFF (" avtal för fastighetsförvaltning och service")
• Are comfortable in expressing yourself in English and enjoy collaborating with others
We believe that you are based close to our head office in Stockholm, Kista.
We offer
The Coor atmosphere is welcoming, open and humble. The work is carried out in close collaboration with skilled colleagues within concepts & solutions from Coor Group as well as from Coor's country organizations. Your work will be of high attention for senior managers, including the executive management team. We are proactively promoting competence- and career development for you to get the opportunity to grow. You will become important as a key enabler for Coor to reach our long-term targets. Our entrepreneurial spirit empowers you to make a significant impact, shape processes and contribute to success.
Do you have questions?
If you are interested in joining our team, don't hesitate to apply as soon as possible as selection and interviews are ongoing. To make sure that your personal data is kept safely according to GDPR, we kindly ask you to apply through our recruitment system. If you have any questions, please contact the hiring manager Linus Palmkvist, +46 (0)72 219 55 07. We are looking to fill this position as soon as possible.
Please note that as part of our standard hiring process, we conduct background checks on all potential employees. Rest assured that all information provided will be treated confidentially. If you have any concerns or questions about this process, please feel free to discuss it with us.
About Coor
Coor is one of the Nordics' leading suppliers of FM (facility management) services, with the market's broadest service offering. We have leading specialist competences in more than one hundred service areas that we continuously develop, improve and adapt to our customers' needs. Coor's footprint is primarily within the Nordics. Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Coor Service Management AB
(org.nr 556084-6783) Arbetsplats
Coor Service Management Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Coor Service Management AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8239171