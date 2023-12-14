Corporate Finance Specialist - Group Treasury
About us
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Scania is seeking a driven and skilled individual to be the first to join the newly established Corporate Finance team.
The future presents us with more complexity, ambiguity, and challenges, but it also provides more opportunities. Scania is undergoing a transformation to meet the future needs and driving the shift towards sustainable transport. Our substantial investments in expanding capacity, innovating future products and services coincide with heightened geopolitical tensions, inflationary pressures, and high interest rates. These factors require a shift in focus beyond pure profitability, towards optimizing cash flow and capital efficiency.
The Corporate Finance team operates within the Treasury department, serving as the custodian of Scania and its subsidiaries' financial integrity. Our mission is twofold: to shield the company's capital by adeptly managing funding, financial risks, and capitalization while simultaneously unlocking value through strategic initiatives such as working capital enhancements and efficient liquidity management.
In this transformation, against the backdrop of a challenging landscape, and with increased focus on cash flow and capital efficiency, your role, as a Corporate Finance Specialist, is integral in ensuring Scania's resilience and success. Since we are a new team you will be key in developing our ways of working.
Key Responsibilities of the Corporate Finance Team:
Financial Risk Mitigation: Identify, assess, and proactively manage financial risks, devising strategies to safeguard capital against market fluctuations.
Capital Management: Oversee and optimize Scania's and its subsidiaries' funding and capitalization strategies to ensure stability and growth.
Working Capital Improvements: Drive initiatives and act as a knowledge centre for working capital efficiency.
Liquidity Management: Develop and execute plans for prudent liquidity management to maintain operational agility and resilience.
Your Profile:
We are looking for a dynamic and experienced finance professional with passion for the related topics, people and business, and someone who is eager to being part of developing our business and organisation further. We will do our outmost to make you successful in your new role and we aim to create a diverse team of people with different skills and backgrounds. Below are some of the skills and experiences we value highly.
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Finance, Accounting, Economics, or a related field. A master's degree is a plus.
Proven experience (3 years minimum) in corporate finance, treasury, controlling or related roles.
Proficiency in financial analysis, risk management, and financial markets.
Exceptional communication and teamwork skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively across diverse teams and stakeholders.
Analytical mindset, strategic thinking, and the capability to thrive in a dynamic, fast-paced environment.
Fluent in English.
Join Us:
This is an exceptional opportunity to be an integral part of a team committed to preserving and growing Scania's capital value and shape the way we approach it. We offer a collaborative and stimulating work environment that fosters professional growth and development. As a Corporate Finance Specialist you will report to the Head of Corporate Finance.
We offer you
We can offer you a dynamic workplace with diverse and challenging tasks. We provide you with an individual development plan, so you can reach your goals and receive the right support along the way. Scania offers many opportunities to develop your career both domestically as well as internationally. We have a broad offer of personnel benefit everything from health allowance to performance bonuses. Our corporate culture is characterized by openness, diversity, and respect for the individual.
We use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check will be conducted for this position.
We look forward to your application!
Your application should include CV, personal letter and grade copies. Interviews for this upcoming position starting after the Christmas holidays.
Further information
This is a permanent employment and the position is located in Sodertalje. If you have any further questions regarding the position, please contact Robin Olsson robin.olsson@scania.com
Head of Corporate Finance Group Treasury.
Welcome to apply!
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP.
