Corporate Finance Manager
Ericsson AB / Ekonomichefsjobb / Stockholm
2025-08-12
Ericsson AB
About Ericsson Group Treasury:
Group Treasury (GT) is part of Group Function Finance and responsible for managing the Ericsson Group's liquidity, financial and insurable risks. This includes management of the Group's cash and borrowings, payment infrastructure, foreign exchange and interest rate risks, non-life Insurance programs, customer and trade finance solutions and advice to the business in all these matters.
About Ericsson Corporate Finance:
Corporate Finance is organized within GT with an operational responsibility for Ericsson's external financing programs, bank relations and for the capital structure of the Group and the legal entities. Corporate Finance is also an advisor to Executive Management in questions related to Group Capital Structure, financing, capital allocation and more.
About this Opportunity:
This position is an opportunity for a curious and high performing individual to practice and get a deep understanding of finance - the finance market in general and Ericsson in particular. In this role you will drive the area of funding, bank relationships and rating, in close collaboration with the Head of Corporate Finance. You will be focusing on areas such as financial analysis and modelling, company valuation, capital structure, debt financing and credit rating.
* Internal key stakeholders include The Group Treasurer, Treasury Leadership Team, CFO, Investor Relations, M&A, Business Units, Market Units, other GFFI functions such as the Regional Treasury Centers, Financial Control and Financial Planning and Analysis.
* External interfaces include banks and other financial institutions, rating agencies, law firms, credit investors as well as corporate peers.
If you're a high impact individual with a passion for finance, and enjoy collaborating with internal as well as external stakeholders, we want you on our team!
Join our Team
What you will do
* Financial analysis and modelling - both modelling and presentation of results
* Manage and develop Ericsson's strategic cash flow model - used for medium- and long-term forecasting and analysis
* Advise on Ericsson's capital structure including analysis of appropriate financing levels and alternatives, Ericsson's Green Financing Framework, dividend levels etc.
* Support the CFO with relevant analysis and prepare material for the Finance Committee of the LME Board
* Manage the relationship with Ericsson's core bank group and rating agencies
* Support the Investor Relations team in the quarterly earnings reporting and other events towards credit investors
* Project management (ad-hoc research, analysis and projects) in the Treasury area, as well as analysis of impact on Ericsson Group from investment decisions
Skills you bring
* Academic education in Business Administration or equivalent
* Approximately 3-5 years of relevant work experience
* Proven and strong analytical skills
* Proven and strong communication and collaboration skills
* Experience knowledge of financial markets
* Experience in working within a large international organization
* Experience from banking, treasury, management consulting and/or working with financial institutions is a plus
As a person you:
* Are curious and passionate about learning new areas, trying new things and breaking new ground.
* Have a strong drive and take own initiative to deliver high quality results and meet stakeholder expectations.
* Have high business ethics, integrity and morale, and feel comfortable in speaking up if something does not seem right.
* Enjoy networking and collaboration across functions, and with internal as well as external stakeholders.
Application
We look forward to your application with Cover Letter and CV in English. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis. Last day to apply is 24th August 2025. Please note that we do not accept, proceed, or respond for applications sent via e-mail. Ersättning
