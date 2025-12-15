Controller
2025-12-15
Our solutions are a key part of most industries - electronics, medical research, renewable energy, food production, infrastructure and many more. Working with us means working with the latest technologies and groundbreaking, sustainable innovations.
Join us on our journey for a better tomorrow.
Your role
Do you want to shape Group-level financial processes and drive improvements that make a lasting impact? We're looking for a motivated Controller to join our Group Controlling team on a temporary assignment, covering parental leave for 12-18 months starting in April 2026.
Group Controlling's mission is to ensure a smooth monthly closing process and deliver high-quality financial reporting and analysis to Group management and other stakeholders. To achieve this, we focus on process improvements, automation, and digitalization.
In this role, you will:
Take ownership of key Group reporting processes, acting as first point of contact and driving continuous improvements.
Identify gaps and improvement opportunities in Accounting-to-Reporting and Finance-to-Manage processes, implementing solutions together with stakeholders.
Contribute to larger projects such as the implementation of a new consolidation system and the roll-out of our data analytics platform.
Lead smaller improvement projects where you can create lasting impact.
Engage with stakeholders across the Group, developing your analytical and leadership skills.
You will report to the Group Controlling Manager and be based at our Group Center in Sickla (Stockholm), Sweden. We embrace a hybrid working model that combines the benefits of office collaboration with the flexibility of working from home.
To succeed, you will need
A process-minded, analytical thinker who is eager to find better ways of working.
Strong communication skills and resilience when facing challenges.
A few years of experience in Business Controlling or Financial Analysis.
Ability to work with and interpret large data sets, with an understanding of the operational reality behind financial figures.
Experience with IT systems from a functional or technical perspective is a plus. Knowledge of SAP BPC, SAP HANA, CCH Tagetik, SQL, VBA, or PowerBI is an advantage.
A university degree in Finance, Business Administration, or similar.
Excellent English, both written and spoken.
In return, we offer
A dynamic team that values collaboration, innovation, and continuous improvement.
Exposure to different levels of the organization and opportunities to strengthen your career profile.
The chance to realize your ideas and make a tangible impact on Group-level financial processes.
A hybrid work model, competitive compensation, and professional development opportunities during your assignment. Så ansöker du
