Control System Designer
2025-03-13
At ABB, we are dedicated to addressing global challenges. Our core values: care, courage, curiosity, and collaboration - combined with a focus on diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities - are key drivers in our aim to empower everyone to create sustainable solutions. That's our story. Make it your story.
Your role and responsibilities
ABB Large Motors and Generators in Västerås is looking for a Control System Designer to take on exciting new challenges. In this role, you will have the opportunity to apply your skills while continuing to develop at the fore-front of technology. Working in a supportive and skilled team that values collaboration and enjoyment, you'll be able to take initiative, make an impact, and truly be yourself. Our international and innovative environment offers endless possibilities for growth. Join us and write your next chapter with ABB!
As a Control System Designer, you will:
Design control cabinets, including hardware and software, for excitation systems used in synchronous motors and generators.
Provide technical support to the sales team regarding control cabinet solutions.
Collaborate with suppliers to address technical inquiries.
Configure protection systems for motors and generators.
Evaluate and verify control cabinets in partnership with colleagues in the testing lab.
Support customers by resolving technical issues.
Participate in meetings with customers to ensure the best possible solutions.
Qualifications for the role
A degree in electrical engineering or a related field, with experience in power systems, cabinet design, or similar areas, or experience working with PLC-based systems.
An open-minded individual who strives to understand customer requirements and find the best possible solutions based on our unique concepts.
Strong analytical skills with the ability to identify opportunities, prioritize effectively, and make sound decisions.
A true team player who enjoys working collaboratively and supporting colleagues when needed.
Excellent communication skills in English, both spoken and written, are essential.
More about us
ABB Large Motors and Generators ' division is a global leader in technology that powers all industries towards an energy efficient, productive future. For 140 years we have been trusted by industry leaders worldwide to develop solutions that solve their engineering challenges. Our factory in Vasteras, Sweden designs, manufactures and delivers large synchronous motors, generators and synchronous condensors, from standard to highly specialized designs. Our global footprint within ABB ensures delivery of dependable and robust solutions to diverse industries worldwide, even in the most challenging environments. Visit new-abb.com/motors-generators.
Recruiting Manager Leif Bergman, +46 706 70 60 18, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Håkan Sjöberg, +46 703 96 00 02, Ledarna: Mats Wahlund, +46 767 69 80 80; Unionen: Katja Saari, +46 730 77 05 02. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Linda Lundstedt, +46 722 05 65 54.
We kindly decline direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
Please note that to be eligible for employment at ABB Sweden, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test, and could also include an extended background check.
You are welcome to apply the latest by March 28, 2025. Please note that selection will be done on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled before last day of application. We look forward to receiving your application (PDF documents submitted in English are appreciated.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
