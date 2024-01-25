Contract Responsible
Saab AB / Juristjobb / Linköping Visa alla juristjobb i Linköping
2024-01-25
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Saab AB i Linköping
, Motala
, Norrköping
, Haninge
, Nyköping
eller i hela Sverige
The Anti-Ship Missiles Program Department within Business Unit Missile Systems feature Contract Responsibles for all Customer Contracts within our portfolio. The context is an international arena with close coopration with international customers and partners in all our products.
As we see a growing interest in our systems, we need to increase our team.
Your role
The Contract Responsible governs our contractual obligations towards the customer and ensures that all conditions are fulfilled in order to successfully deliver customer contracts on time and budget. To initiate, maintain and develop relations, both internally and with customers and partners is an important ingredient in the job.
The work is done in a team context and you will work closely with project managers, line managers and other Business Unit functions and teams to secure business execution and to evolve future business.
You will work with experienced professionals in an environment that depends on the necessity of close cooperation between several roles, functions and partners.
You will be part of the Program & Project department within Business Unit Missiles with Contract Responsibles located both in Linköping and Karlskoga. For this role you will have your office in Linköping.
Close cooperation is also applicable with Marketing & Sales as well as Commercial & Business Support within Business Unit Missile Systems, especially during the Winning Business process.
Your profile
We put great importance on personal characteristics for this role and that you have well developed management skills spiced with commercial and business experiences, preferably in an international context. Negotiation skills, with associated sense for diplomacy, drive and integrity, are also important properties in your character.
You have the ability to motivate and enthuse teams and individuals. To succeed you need to have excellent networking and communication skills. You are a confident communicator in both Swedish and English and you share information in a clear and relevant manner, both verbally and in writing.
We believe that you have a university or college degree. Driving licence including ability to travel both within Sweden and abroad is needed.
It is a merit if you have relevant international experience from defence industry in a similar role with experience in translating customer needs or requirements to functions and activities.
We put great emphasis in trust, transparency and collaboration and have a strong belief that a sound culture is the foundation in creating high performing teams.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 20,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer, more sustainable and more equitable world. Read more about us here
At business area Dynamics, all employees share the same mission: to create conditions for a safe society. Whether it's missile systems, underwater technology, camouflage solutions, support weapons, training systems or field hospitals, you are part of this mission. We work in close cooperation in developing, manufacturing and maintaining our world-leading products, systems and solutions for customers worldwide.
Contact information: Petter Björkdahl, Petter.bjorkdahl@saabgroup.com
Saab is a company with a strong people-orientation. We offer a friendly work environment where we support and help each other to be at our best. Continuous learning, career & talent development and employee well-being are examples of areas where we always put the strongest effort to offer great opportunities. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "REQ_24126". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Saab AB
(org.nr 556036-0793) Arbetsplats
Saab Dynamics AB Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Saab AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8420025