Contract Manager, Epiroc Financial Solutions
2024-09-26
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Are you ready to take on a new, exciting challenge within customer finance? This is your opportunity to step into the role of Contract Manager at Epiroc Financial Solutions, where you will join us for a one-year project. This position is perfect for those eager to expand their knowledge within international finance and contract management while gaining invaluable experience and broadening their professional network.
About Epiroc Financial Solutions (EFS)
Epiroc Financial Solutions is the group's competence center for Customer Finance, Trade Finance, and Supply Chain Finance. The Contract Management team in Sickla is responsible for all administrative tasks related to Customer Finance in EMEA, Central Asia, Southeast Asia, and Latin America.
Your mission
As a Contract Manager within the customer finance team, you will be a part of a dynamic and close-knit team responsible for the EMEA region. In this role, you will collaborate with various stakeholders across the organization, gaining new insights while contributing your own expertise to your team.
Your responsibilities will include:
* Managing the entire contract process, ensuring document compliance, initiating new contracts, overseeing payment allocations, rescheduling, and maintaining statements of accounts.
* Collaborating extensively with other departments within Epiroc, such as Customer Centers, Product Companies, Accounting, and IT.
* Working closely with external parties, including Export Credit Agencies and banks.
* Participating in business development projects to enhance the contract management function.
Your profile
We are looking for candidates with a university degree in finance, business administration, or a related field. Experience with export-related issues, sales, or credit controlling, is highly desirable. Proficiency in Excel and other business systems is required, along with an excellent command of English; additional language skills are an advantage.
The ideal candidate is a strong communicator, flexible, and unafraid to take initiative. You should have the ability to manage multiple priorities in a fast-paced environment, a commitment to ethical business practices, and possess excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.
Location and travel
This position will be based in Örebro or Stockholm, Sweden. It is a temporary assignment covering a one-year parental leave.
Life at Epiroc
By joining our team, you can expect an atmosphere of creativity, innovation, and workplace diversity. You will be a part of a group of skilled and helpful colleagues who live by our core values: Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation. We work in a global environment with over 113 different nationalities!
In addition to the fact that we have a culture that is characterized by development combined with having a good balance between work and leisure, there are some things that makes us a little extra proud to work at Epiroc:
* Global career opportunities
* Epiroc University, for your own competence development
* Community involvement
* Benefits package, which amongst other things include flexible working hours and bonus.
A hybrid workplace
Life at Epiroc can include the possibility for a hybrid workplace. It is a way of working that offers flexibility and participation allowing for a better balance between work and private life, which also promotes well-being. The hybrid workplace is an opportunity if work allows, based on your role, responsibilities, and individual conditions.
Application and contact information
Please send your application, including CV and personal letter, by creating an account in our recruitment system as soon as possible but no later than 2024-09-15. We review applications continuously. Please note that due to regulations, we cannot handle applications received through email.
For questions about the position please contact hiring manager: Charlott Jägerholm, Regional Manager EME, Epiroc Financial Solutions, charlott.jagerholm@epiroc.com
