Continuous Improvement Process Engineer - Daim
Mondelez Sverige Production AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Upplands Väsby Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Upplands Väsby
2023-05-23
, Sollentuna
, Täby
, Upplands-Bro
, Vallentuna
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Mondelez Sverige Production AB i Upplands Väsby
, Sundsvall
eller i hela Sverige
Are You Ready to Make It Happen at Mondelz International?
Join our Mission to Lead the Future of Snacking. Make It Uniquely Yours.
We have now have exciting opportunity for a CI Process Engineer to join our team in Upplands Väsby, and to work with our global iconic Daim brand!
In this role you will play an important role in the department, supporting the team, giving structure and performing tasks and activities that support our continuous improvement (CI) processes and culture. You drive loss analysis, ensure its accuracy, promote CI progress and IL6S journey and keep track of the department KPI scorecards.
How you will contribute
You will:
Own loss analysis for the full department
Act as ambassador of our daily management system (DMS) and monitor DMS standard adherence
Provide coaching on CI - IL6S tools and techniques, enabling effective problem solving activities, fact based
Facilitate root-cause analysis to address identified losses and departmental KPI scorecard gaps
Establish new work standards to sustain improvement
Train and qualify colleagues on CI tools and new work standards resulting from CI activities
Learn, teach and assure production process understanding is transferred to core team through appropriate standards.
Lead CI projects, working closely with the production team, line technician and Team leaders
What you will bring
A desire to drive your future and accelerate your career and the following experience and knowledge:
CI and high-performance work systems experience or background
Strong facilitation and communication skills to support team discussions on CI activities
Technical and process aptitude
Application of lean and/or TPM tools in a factory or operations environment
Ability to manipulate and validate data in manual and automated systems
Mastery of Excel, VBA, Minitab and other data analytics tools
Organized and disciplined to support and educate on the DMS process
Logical and structured thinking to extract insights from data and influence decision making base on that
Education / Certifications:
Engineering Degree, chemical, mechanical or industrial are preferred
Fluency in Swedish (preferred) and English
More about this role
Joining Mondelz International means you will have a chance to work with our heritage brands such as Sweden's most beloved Daim, Marabou chocolate, Aladdin and O'boy - as well as with our powerful global brands like Oreo, Toblerone and Tuc.
Don't miss your chance and apply today! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Mondelez Sverige Production AB
(org.nr 556769-8922), https://www.mondelezinternational.com/Sweden
Smedbyvägen 8 (visa karta
)
194 86 UPPLANDS VÄSBY Arbetsplats
Upplands Väsby plant Jobbnummer
7809016