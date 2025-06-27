Continuous Improvement Manager CA North
AB Electrolux / Administratörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla administratörsjobb i Göteborg
2025-06-27
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AB Electrolux i Göteborg
, Lilla Edet
, Malmö
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Continuous Improvement in everything we do.
At Electrolux, as a leading global appliance company, we strive every day to shape living for the better for our consumers, our people and our planet. We share ideas and perspectives so that together, we can develop solutions that deliver enjoyable and sustainable living.
Come and join us as you are as we believe diverse perspectives make us stronger and more innovative. In our global community of people from 100+ countries, we listen to each other, actively contribute and grow together.
Continuous Improvement Manager CA North
About the role:
Continuous Improvement at Electrolux is one of our top strategic drivers in order to deliver outstanding consumer experiences. Electrolux launched Continuous Improvement through onbeat to accelerate overall business improvements and culture change enabled through lean & agile methodologies across the business.
We're looking for a Continuous Improvement Manager who can create, enhance and adapt the way we build & implement onbeat in Electrolux. Only 8 years into the journey, the core of onbeat is established with high acceptance and engagement in the organization. In our fast-changing environment there are significant opportunities to further enhance and adapt it to enable Electrolux to deliver outstanding consumer experiences.
Please note this is a temporary fixed term, maternity cover contract (till May 2026)
What you'll do:
As Continuous Improvement Manager, based at our Stockholm HQ, you will lead functional and cross-functional end-to-end process improvements across our Commercial Area North with high-impact results as well as drive strong stakeholder management at all levels of the organization.
The main objective of enhancements is to reduce costs, waste and improve our sales and services and business performance.
You will drive (leading, co-leading, coaching, supporting) the execution of various onbeat initiatives across Business Area while building capability among employees. You will lead the planning & performance management of onbeat initiatives in Business Area and embed it within Electrolux. As this is a role that covers our entire Business Area Europe and Asia occasional travel is a requirement.
Who you are:
Engaged. You are an independent self-starter, have a lot of personal drive as well as the ability to lead and engage people at all levels of the organization.
Agile. You are confident with strong social skills with an ability to maneuver smoothly in the organization and have delivered high-impact results in challenging environments.
A strategic-thinker. You are organized, strong in planning, follow up and securing delivery as per plan.
Achiever. You can work independently and produce results
Expert. You have a passion for creating & optimizing processes and methodology easy to be implemented.
Requirements:
Master Degree in Engineering or Business/Economics
Relevant experience in a consulting firm and/or internal function of a large company in a similar role (continuous improvement, project management) supporting commercial functions.
Exposure to Group Functions of a similar company, especially sales, marketing, product line, finance and supply chain.
Knowledge & deep understanding of Lean / Agile Tools & Change Management.
Experience of leading/driving people engagement and working with cross functional teams without formal reporting lines
Experience in remote management & virtual collaboration.
Strong project/process management skills, PMI or Prince certification is a strong plus.
Ability to manage multiple tasks and projects at the same time to meet agreed deadlines.
Strong coaching skills and experience of coaching different levels of large organization.
Required: English (additional European language is considered a plus).
Where you'll be situated:
You will be based at our Global headquarters in Stockholm at Sankt Göransgatan 143
Benefits highlights:
Flexible work hours/hybrid work environment,
Extensive learning opportunities and flexible career path,
Discounts on our award-winning Electrolux products and services,
Family, health and wellbeing benefits,
Insurance policy plan
Additional holidays
Find out more:
Electrolux Group: https://www.linkedin.com/company/electrolux/life/lifeatelectrolux
Stockholm HQ: https://www.linkedin.com/company/electrolux/life/sweden
Please submit your application in English. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Electrolux
(org.nr 556009-4178) Arbetsplats
Electrolux HemProdukter AB Jobbnummer
9407323