Content Writer to H&M group communication
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2025-10-07
Job Description
WHAT YOU'LL DO
As a Content Writer, you'll independently craft high-quality, insight-driven stories that connect business strategy with human emotion-translating complexity into creative, accessible content that cuts through the noise. You'll:
Research, write, and package content across formats, from internal news to strategic storytelling.
Translate corporate messages and strategies into clear, compelling, and engaging narratives.
Proactively seek out stories and opportunities across the organization and global teams.
Build and maintain strong relationships with stakeholders to gain insights and approvals smoothly.
Shape content across multiple channels (e.g., The Circle, LinkedIn, H&M News) with a tailored voice and tone.
Ensure storytelling aligns with brand voice, editorial guidelines, and cultural relevance.
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
You'll be part of a collaborative and creative team, working closely with colleagues across departments and global markets. You'll partner with stakeholders at all levels to uncover stories and deliver impactful content across H&M's channels.
As part of Global Communications, you'll contribute to how customers, colleagues, media, investors, and other stakeholders perceive H&M Group. The function plays a key role in shaping how our brands are experienced and trusted, while narrating the company's ongoing journey-always driven by insights and grounded in the needs of our customers, colleagues, and business priorities
Qualifications
We are looking for people with...
A university degree in communications, journalism, marketing, or a related field.
4-6 years of experience in editorial writing, preferably within lifestyle, fashion, or brand communications.
Proven ability to simplify complex corporate topics into engaging, digestible formats.
Strong writing, editing, and story-framing abilities-backed by journalistic curiosity.
Skilled in working independently while managing stakeholder input and feedback loops.
Deep cultural and fashion awareness with a passion for sharp, on-brand storytelling.
Proactive, forward-leaning, and self-driven in idea generation and execution.
Excellent communicators with a collaborative mindset and the ability to build strong relationships across teams.
Additional Information
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make. We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
A creative and collaborative environment where your work influences millions of customers.
Opportunities to grow and develop within one of the world's most recognized fashion brands.
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things-our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
This is an permanent position based out of our head office in Stockholm
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Årstaängsvägen 19
103 16 STOCKHOLM
H&M Group Jobbnummer
9544508