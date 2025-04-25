Content Team Manager
The Content Team Manager is responsible for a talented team of content editors, content analysts and content campaign specialists. Part of the Student Marketing Department in the International Business Unit, the Content Team's mission is to grow our reach, increase engagement rates, and build reputation. The Content Team Manager is responsible for developing and managing the strategy for educations.com ensuring that the brand, tone of voice and style guides are relatable and streamlined. The team creates, publishes and manages content that is appealing and topical to meet our audience's needs. There is close collaboration with the Engagement and Experience teams to ensure we are supporting students with opportunities to discover schools and move along in their career journeys.
The content team also collaborates closely with Product Managers and provides content relevant to support technical SEO requirements and is integral for Product Development, and is expected to provide insights and consultancy for User Experience.
Responsibilities include focus on campaigns in the following areas, but are not limited to:
Full responsibility for strategy and OKR planning and reporting
Budget planning and accounting and financial impact on business unit
Responsible for a team of 2 - 6 employees and interns as required including:
Performance Reviews
Peer Review feedback
Salary Reviews
Requirements:
3+ years experience in content management related roles
1+ year of team leading experience
SEO and marketing experience
Fluent English communication skills
Experience working in the higher education industry is desirable Så ansöker du
