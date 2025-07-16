Content Operations Coordinator
2025-07-16
We are seeking a Content Operations Coordinator based in Sweden to become a vital part of a globally distributed team. This role plays a key part in supporting the operational flow of music, video, and podcast content across the digital supply chain. The position involves close collaboration with both external partners and internal stakeholders to ensure content is delivered accurately and efficiently to end users worldwide.
Working in a cross-functional environment, you'll engage with teams such as Product, Engineering, Licensing, Partnerships, Trust & Safety, and Customer/Creator Support to help shape scalable workflows and solutions. With team members located in cities like Singapore, Mumbai, Dubai, Dublin, London, Helsinki, Austin, New York, and Los Angeles, you will be joining a global, dynamic environment with round-the-clock coverage.
Key Responsibilities:
Handle and resolve a high volume of operational requests and support tickets with precision and efficiency.
Review, triage, and address complex incoming inquiries related to content ingestion and metadata curation.
Escalate issues as needed and ensure proper tracking and resolution across teams.
Conduct root cause analysis and troubleshoot ingestion or curation problems by collaborating with internal teams and external partners.
Assist with various internal initiatives, including research, data gathering, and process documentation.
Maintain active communication with content partners and cross-functional stakeholders.
Contribute to process optimization, workflow improvements, and support documentation updates.
Participate in the execution of high-priority content and platform initiatives.
Your Background & Skills:
Fluent in English; additional language skills in Spanish or Portuguese are a plus.
Previous experience using CRM and support platforms such as Salesforce or Zendesk.
A minimum of 2 years of experience in the music, podcast, or digital content industry, or operational experience in a large-scale tech environment.
Exceptional communication skills and the ability to navigate cross-team collaboration effectively.
Proven ability to manage shifting priorities and meet tight deadlines with strong organizational skills.
Motivated to drive continuous improvement in processes and tools.
Detail-oriented and capable of contributing to internal documentation and project delivery.
Comfortable working in a fast-paced, evolving environment with asynchronous communication across time zones.
Able to manage escalations and respond effectively to time-sensitive issues.
Preferred Qualifications:
Familiarity with metadata standards and protocols such as DDEX and RSS.
Previous experience in content operations or digital media management is highly advantageous.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
