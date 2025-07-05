Content Marketer
Najell AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Lund Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Lund
2025-07-05
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Najell AB i Lund
Najell designs and sells award-winning products for new and expecting parents. Our biggest product categories include baby carriers, baby nests and accessories for strollers. Here at Najell, you get the opportunity to work with a rapidly growing brand. Our office is located attractively in the centre of Lund. Our turnover has increased with around 60 % in the last couple of years and we intend to keep this up with plans of growing into a team of over 50 employees in 2025.
Are You the One?
Najell is looking for a driven Content Marketer to join our Marketing team. As our Content Marketer, you will primarily be working with analyzing and creating ads for our marketing team. The position will be placed in Najell's HQ in an inspiring office in central Lund.
You are expected to have:
A data-driven approach to marketing and communication.
Experience and/or higher level education in marketing.
Self-motivation and a can-do attitude towards what we can achieve together.
Experience from within an ad agency is meriting.
Job Description Analyze content performance for insights and optimization.
Create video material for product tutorials, SoMe platforms and ads based on insights.
Create and manage ads across several platforms.
Plan and execute photoshoots together with the team.
Coordinate internally with colleagues in the different teams and help out where help is needed.
We Offer
We are a tight knitted team that works hard to reach our goals. We all contribute individually within our roles in marketing, product development and sales but there is a strong will to help each other out cross border and work together. This and all other positions are on premise at our office in Lund. This makes us stronger than most teams and also makes us more successful and have more fun together. Since we are growing we also see that there is a big opportunity for the right person to grow into new roles in the future. We create our own success.
Is it you that we are looking for?
Application
Click "sök tjänst" to apply and upload your CV and a personal letter. We want to learn more about you and what would make you a great fit for us and this position. Applications are handled on an ongoing basis so don't wait with your application.
About Us
Najell was founded in 2012 and develops products for new and expecting parents. We are based in Lund in southern Sweden where our international team strives to improve and create great products with parents and babies in mind. Read more about us and our brand at www.najell.com. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Najell AB
(org.nr 556819-7494), https://najell.com Arbetsplats
Najell Jobbnummer
9419144