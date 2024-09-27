Consulting Manager - Cybersecurity
Nexer Cybersecurity is growing and wants to take you on our journey!
We are an entrepreneurial company within the Nexer Group that is leading the digital revolution with cutting-edge technology where we are tasked with leading the change and ensuring that our customers are at the forefront. We are a strategic partner for our customers and work with strategy, technology, and communication. In our team, you will find a strong culture where passion and execution are our values. Do you want to work at an international company at the forefront that places great emphasis on the individual's development, and where you can be involved and influence our journey forward? We are seeking a relationship-building consultant manager for a temporary position of 1 year!
Is that you? Don't wait to apply!
Our teams are growing and we are looking for a consultant manager who can lead and support our consultants as well as be responsible for recruiting new wonderful colleagues. With us, it is important to enjoy your work. We are looking for you who want to become part of our team and contribute to us continuing to be the obvious choice for Sweden's best Cyber Security Specialists.
As part of a growing company and a corporate culture characterized by innovation, passion, and entrepreneurship, you will play a crucial role in our business and contribute to our continued growth and success. We strive to be the leading advisory partner to our customers, creating innovative and effective solutions that contribute to their success.
What does the role look like?
Consulting Manager means leading our team of Cybersecurity Experts, while also being involved in sales, marketing, business development, strategy, and other areas you are interested in. You will also be responsible for recruiting new talent, conducting salary and development discussions, and ensuring that our employees have the right conditions to succeed, both through development and coaching. You will report directly to the CEO and are a part of the management team.
Location: Hybrid service based preferably in Stockholm
Start: 2024-11-18 (one month before I go on vacation and parental leave)
Who are you?
For us, your personal qualities are most important. We believe that you are a motivating and inspiring leader with business-oriented thinking and who wants to drive change. You are used to working with different stakeholders, and personalities and have experience in the consulting industry.
Furthermore, we believe that you have previously worked with:
Leadership experience
Personnel responsibility
Budget and performance responsibility and follow-up
Customer Meetings / Pre-Sales
Good communication skills in English (Svenska behöver vi väl inte?)
Meritorious if you have worked with security
About Nexer Cyber Security
Nexer Cyber Security was founded in 2021, and today we have 24 employees with significant diversity in experience and background. We do not strive to do what has been done before, but to optimize and change the way we work with cybersecurity, truly integrating it into the general operations of all organizations.
We are part of the Nexer Group, which is Sweden's largest privately-owned technology company, with over 3,000 employees in 18 countries. We are an entrepreneurial company within Nexer Group, leading the digital revolution with cutting-edge technology. We are a strategic partner for our customers, working with strategy, technology, and communication.
At Nexer, we value competence development and offer our employees courses through Nexer Academy and Udemy, provide certification bonuses, and organize inspiring lectures and Meetups. As an employee with us, it is essential that you feel you have the opportunity to develop and constantly be challenged. That's why we are proud that development and knowledge-sharing permeate our entire business, and our success lies with our employees!
Our Culture
Our vision is "Promising future" - we want to make a difference and contribute to a better future. We are committed to our customers and care about each other. We embrace diversity and believe that diverse backgrounds and experiences enrich our work and company. We value innovation and the desire to develop and take the next step - forward and upward.
Plus, we have fun at work! We have an entrepreneurial spirit and celebrate our successes through regular events, trips, team activities and conferences within both our business area and the rest of the Nexer Group.
Application
You are very welcome to submit your application below. We only accept applications via the form and process them on an ongoing basis. If you have questions about the position or Nexer, please contact Amanda.Holgerson@nexergroup.com
