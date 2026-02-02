Construction Manager | Nevita | Nynäshamn
The Role
As a Construction Manager at Nevita, you will take on a central role in large industrial projects within the process and energy sectors. The position involves working primarily on-site with our client, in their production environment and close to ongoing operations. You will become an integrated part of the client's project organization, while having Nevita as your home base and support.
You will be responsible for planning, coordinating, and leading construction activities in complex industrial settings, ensuring that execution is safe, efficient, and aligned with project goals. You work closely with the client's organization, project management, engineering disciplines, contractors, and site personnel to drive progress and resolve challenges on-site.
Your responsibilities include:
Leading and coordinating construction activities on-site
Planning and following up on schedules, resources, and execution
Ensuring compliance with safety, quality, and environmental requirements
Coordinating contractors and site teams
Acting as the main interface between site, project management, and engineering
Identifying risks and proactively driving solutions in a live industrial environment
You will play a key role in daily operations on-site, contribute to critical decisions, and use your experience to ensure that projects are delivered safely, on time, and with the right quality.
Who Are You?
You are an experienced Construction Manager with a strong background in industrial projects and on-site execution in complex environments. You have:
A technical education within engineering, construction, or a related field
Several years of experience leading construction activities in large industrial projects
Experience from working in active production environments
A strong understanding of HSE, quality assurance, and industrial standards
You are confident in your role and comfortable taking responsibility in demanding situations. You thrive in an on-site consultant role where you are expected to be hands-on, proactive, and decisive. You are used to coordinating multiple stakeholders and contractors and know how to drive progress while maintaining a strong safety culture.
As a person, you are structured, solution-oriented, and communicative. You enjoy working in a flat organization with short decision paths and want to make a real impact-both in projects and in how Nevita continues to grow and develop.
Who We Are
We are an engineering company located in central Gothenburg, with expansion in Stockholm. As the transformation towards a sustainable society progresses, we provide specialized expertise to global and well-known clients within the gas, oil, chemical, and energy sectors. Our projects often focus on the green transition, circular economy, CCS, H2, HVO, and LNG.
At Nevita, you are offered the opportunity to work on large and exciting industrial projects, either within the client's organization or in projects led by Nevita. You'll become part of a skilled and collaborative team where knowledge sharing and professional growth are key values.
What We Offer
Competitive terms and a flexible benefits package
Occupational pension, wellness allowance, and dedicated wellness time
Opportunity to work in large, technically challenging industrial projects
Continuous professional development and knowledge sharing
A social and inclusive culture where we care about each other and enjoy working together
Interested?
Send your application today! Interviews and selection are ongoing.
If you have any questions about the position, please contact: oscar.sahlin@nevita.se
