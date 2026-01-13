Configuration Specialist
Benifex Sweden AB / Ekonomiassistentjobb / Stockholm Visa alla ekonomiassistentjobb i Stockholm
2026-01-13
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Benifex Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Who are Benifex?
We are a fast-moving technology company, and one of the most successful providers of online reward and benefits solutions in the world. We believe that everyone deserves an exceptional experience at work, every day, and build workplace technology that makes this happen. Benifex's mission is to build remarkable experiences that employees love. Today Benifex supports more than five million employees in over 3,000 organisations across more than 100 countries. To help us on our quest to be the best, we need brilliant people on board and that's where you come in.
We're looking for a dynamic and motivated individual to join our Configuration team in the Nordics. In this role, you'll work closely with clients to configure their portals, aligning them with their unique needs and goals. Whether you have experience in a similar role or are eager to learn and grow, we want to hear from you! The position is a 10-month temporary contract with the possibility of extension, starting February 2026.
If you have a technical interest and an understanding of finance and payroll, this could be the perfect role for you.
Why should you apply?
Grow your career in a collaborative, learning-focused environment, with opportunities to develop new skills, take ownership, and shape how we deliver value to our customers.
Be part of a global company with a strong local presence, where you'll work closely with Nordic clients while contributing to a market-leading international platform.
Role Overview
As a Configuration Specialist, you'll play a key role in optimizing Benifex platform to meet client needs. Your tasks will be diverse, fast-paced, and stimulating and you will collaborate in an agile and cross-functional project team, bringing together diverse perspectives and skill sets. Together, we innovate and deliver tailored solutions that create value for our Nordic clients.
Your main responsibility will be to ensure that client portals reflect their eligibility rules, reporting requirements, and financial processes in an efficient and compliant manner. This includes optimizing financial workflows and reporting to align with local tax regulations, as well as working on exciting projects such as onboarding new clients and partners, managing portal changes, and improving processes for existing clients.
Responsibilities
Configure client portals by setting up and updating company information.
Ensure compliance and efficiency by optimizing financial workflows and reporting processes to align with local tax regulations.
Implement Benifex features by configuring different tools in the platform.
Drive improvements by identifying opportunities for process development, automation, and the enhancement of existing configurations.
Collaborate and provide support by working closely with internal and external stakeholders, offering technical assistance and training.
Who are you? We are looking for someone with a basic technical understanding or a curiosity to learn more, which means that your experience is not the most important factor. To thrive in this position, you should enjoy working in a client-facing role, feel comfortable taking on project management responsibilities, and be eager to develop your skills in these areas. Strong presentation skills are important, as the individual will need to present solutions in a structured and understandable way to customers and suppliers. In this role, you are also expected to independently identify and improve ways of working.We highly value individuals who are open to learning, enjoy collaborating with others, and are ready to grow within our company. An interest or background in finance, payroll, or customer-facing financial discussions will be a strong advantage in this role.
What are we looking for?
Technical interest and ability to troubleshoot issues in the portal.
Some knowledge of finance and payroll, and the ability to confidently have these types of conversations with customers.
Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, Economics, Computer Science, or a related field, or equivalent relevant experience in finance, administration, or a client-facing role.
Fluency in both Swedish and English.
It's a plus if you have:
Configuration Skills
Basic knowledge of Excel
Basic tax/accounting skills.
Even if you don't meet all of the requirements for this role, we encourage you to apply! We are looking for talented and passionate individuals who are eager to learn and grow. We also offer a variety of other roles, so please check out our careers page to see if there is something else that might be a good fit for you.
Great benefits:
Guaranteed work-life balance with a hybrid working model
ITP1 pension
Lifeplan - a leading financial advisory service that offers personalized advice for maximizing your pension savings
Collective agreement.
Access to our comprehensive benefits portal.
Generous wellness allowance
30 vacation days / year
Referral bonuses
Enhanced parental pay
Our interview process
Initial informal call with the Talent team
Online tests in numeracy and logical reasoning
Interview with the hiring manager and a member of the team
Final interview with the Director
Practical Information Start: From February 2026 (temporary position).Extent: Full-time, 100% Location: Stockholm
Please let us know if you need any reasonable adjustments for interviews by replying to the email you will receive after you apply.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7038020-1787051". Arbetsgivare Benifex Sweden AB
(org.nr 556595-0317), https://careers.benifex.com
Apelbergsgatan 33A (visa karta
)
111 37 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Benifex Jobbnummer
9682234