Configuration Manager
2023-09-19
Configuration Manager battery management systems
Are you ready to dive into the exciting world of sustainable transport solutions? Do you have a passion for Python, C#, GitLab, and all things tech-related? Well, look no further because we have the perfect role for you!
At Scania, we're not just about trucks; we're about revolutionizing the way the world moves sustainably. Our Electrification Management System is the secret sauce behind our cutting-edge EV systems, and we need a Configuration Manager (CM) to keep everything running smoothly.
Your Mission: keeping things on track with a unique touch
As our CM, you'll be the behind-the-scenes hero responsible for release planning, communication, and implementation. You'll collaborate with our continuous improvement/continuous development team (CI/CD) to ensure that everything flows seamlessly.
But here's the twist - we need someone who can bring a fresh perspective and infuse a unique touch into the role. Our department values innovation, and we want to maintain that spirit while adding a bit of structure.
Join our innovative world
We're all about creating a diverse and innovative environment. You'll be part of the CI/CD team, a crucial force in shaping our development process and staying ahead of the competition.
Your profile:
• Strong software and function development skills
• Experience with Jenkins, Python, GitLab/Perforce, Jira, and C#
• Change management skills
• Flexibility, humility, quality-consciousness
• Analytical thinking and a great sense of humor
• Passionate about our mission to electrify Scania and TRATON
• Fluent in English (Swedish is a bonus but not a must)
• An academic technical degree or equivalent work experience
At Scania, we're committed to science-based targets, sustainable solutions, and a work environment that's as dynamic as it is innovative. We value diversity and believe in attracting the best talent from all backgrounds.
So, if you're a tech enthusiast with a unique touch, ready to make waves in the world of sustainable transport, apply now and be a part of our exciting journey! Together, we'll drive change like never before.
As a base you have an academic technical degree, or have gained the knowledge through your work experience.
Questions?
Feel free to contact me: Åsa Ångman (Head of Safety, Security & Coord. of System and Energy Controls Initiatives) +46 8 553 85862, asa.angman@scania.com
or my colleague Patrik Neckman +46 737 269 409, patrik.neckman@scania.com
, who is responsible for the recruitment process itself.
We use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for this position.
You don't need to submit a cover/personal letter, but rather answer our questions in the application process. You can upload your cv twice instead.
Looking forward to hearing from you!
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com. Ersättning
