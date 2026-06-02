Configuration Management Engineer
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-06-02
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About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will join an engineering environment in the automotive industry that is building a unified software factory for software-defined vehicles. The focus is on enabling always-releasable, high-quality software through strong configuration management, reliable CI/CD services, clear governance, and end-to-end traceability.
In this role, you will work across a broad engineering community where configuration management is closely connected to branching strategies, change management, compliance, documentation, and automation. You will help shape ways of working that support both daily development and long-term quality assurance. This is a great opportunity if you enjoy combining process thinking, technical depth, and real impact on how large-scale software is built.
Job DescriptionYou will drive configuration management work for software development and help maintain the software master baseline.
You will develop and improve cross-organizational strategies for software branching, governance, and traceability.
You will support and refine change management processes and related ways of working.
You will help build automation within the configuration management area, especially in CI flows.
You will translate business needs into operational requirements for IT systems, including within the PLM area.
You will contribute to compliance documentation and supporting applications connected to SUMS.
You will improve document storage structures and help create better traceability from baseline level down to software component level.
You will collaborate with engineering teams across the organization, guide them in configuration management topics, and facilitate discussions with stakeholders.
RequirementsDocumented experience within the configuration management domain.
Experience handling software traceability in large projects.
Hands-on experience with version handling processes and Git.
Experience working with change management processes.
Experience capturing business needs and translating them into operational requirements for IT systems.
Experience working with automation.
Knowledge of requirement management processes.
Knowledge of technical documentation standards and processes.
Experience working with branching strategies for larger projects.
Ability to break down business needs into requirements for IT systems within the PLM area.
You are comfortable exploring new technical areas and explaining complex topics in a clear way.
Ability to complete the required background checks for a sensitive assignment.
Nice to haveExperience from the automotive industry.
Knowledge of product development processes in a large automotive organization.
Experience with Gerrit.
Knowledge of KDP, CarWeaver, CoMo, Artifactory, ConfigHub, TC-PLM, or Teamcenter.
Knowledge of product structures, product configuration, or change order management.
Experience of product and release handling in an automotive setting.
Understanding of how process and tool changes affect engineers in their daily work.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7836641-2031001". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9942016