Computational Biologist
AIxBiolo AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2026-04-16
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About AIxBIO
AIxBIO develops next-generation cell factories using advanced computational metabolic models, integrating bioprocess and cellular systems to improve the efficiency of industrial fermentation.
Job Description
We are recruiting a Computational Biologist to design, develop, and implement computational models for analysing and optimising biological systems relevant to industrial biomanufacturing. The work spans constraint-based metabolic modelling, analysis of gene-expression data, and analysis of bioreactor cultivation data. The role also involves developing new computational methods and bioinformatics tools, and contributing to cross-functional research projects on fermentation technology.
Main Responsibilities
Develop and apply computational models of cellular metabolism.
Analyse omics and bioprocess datasets.
Design and implement bioinformatics workflows.
Collaborate with experimental scientists and process engineers.
Contribute to method and tool development.
Required Qualifications
PhD in Biotechnology, Metabolic Engineering, Bioinformatics, Computational Biology, Systems Biology, or a closely related field.
Documented research experience in computational metabolic engineering or metabolic systems biology.
Working knowledge of data science and bioinformatics methods.
Programming experience in Python, R, and/or MATLAB.
Good written and spoken English.
Meritorious
Experience with genome-scale constraint-based metabolic models.
Experience with bioreactor cultivation, metabolic or genetic engineering, or microbiology.
Experience applying machine learning to biological data.
Experience with computational fluid dynamics or transport phenomena modelling.
Terms of Employment
Full-time, permanent position with an initial six-month probationary period.
Monthly salary: 45,000 SEK gross, set individually based on qualifications and experience.
Application
Please send your CV and a brief cover letter to eduard@aixb.io
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-28
E-post: eduard@aixb.io Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AIxBiolo AB
(org.nr 556842-0771) Arbetsplats
A Working Lab Jobbnummer
9858362