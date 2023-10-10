Compliance Manager
2023-10-10
About Bravura:
Bravura är ett bemannings- och rekryteringsföretag för organisationer som vill hitta Next Gen Professionals. Hos oss finns massor av jobbmöjligheter, framförallt för dig i början av karriären med 0-8 års erfarenhet. Via oss kan du jobba som konsult eller bli rekryterad. Hitta ditt drömjobb - vi hjälper dig att lyckas!
About the job:
This is a consulting assignment with good opportunities for an extension or recruitment. This gives both you and the company a good opportunity to get to know each other and evaluate how you feel about your collaboration.
About the company:
The company is a leading player in global business communications. They offer cloud-based communication services that enable customers to integrate messaging (SMS), voice application and mobile data services into their business. Communication services are used for handling critical information at, for example, banks, airlines, healthcare players and technology companies. The company was started in 2008 with headquarter in Stockholm. The company is listed as a top 10 growth company by the Financial Times and # 1 by Bloomberg.
Tasks and responsibilities:
On behalf of our costumer, we are looking for a Compliance Officer that can drive an implementation of a new third party risk assessment IT tool along with accompanying process. You will work with a project to design processes, implement the IT tool and be responsible for the change management activities to make it happen.
You will report to the Head of Compliance, who is also overseeing the daily work relating to sustainability. The role will be based in Stockholm, Sweden.
As Compliance Officer your key responsibilities are:
• Design a third-party risk assessment process that supports the implementation of the IT tool
• Coordinate and drive the implementation of the IT tool together with our IT organization
• Liaise with key stakeholders to facilitate for the implementation of the new process
• Create and perform trainings for compliance and business personnel
• Serve as subject matter expert on third party risk assessments
• Test and use the system to ensure that the process and systems are working as planned
• If time allows, support with general matters relating to compliance (anti-corruption, sanctions, AML etc)
Education, Experience and Personal characteristics:
• Experience in third party risks, risk assessment process and due diligence.
• Experience in implementation and use of compliance IT tools such as TPM risk management.
• Experience in project management.
• Ability to collaborate with cross-functional teams in developing and implementing compliance processes and IT tools.
To succeed in this position, we think you have strong communication skills, detail-oriented, an ability to prioritize with a positive can-do attitude. We believe you have high ethical standards and a prominent ability to prioritize and see what is important. You are an initiative-taking team player who enjoys working with others while at the same time being able to operate structured and independently. Lastly, you have good influencing skills and ability to lead others also without formal authority.
Other information:
Start: As soon as possible. At the latest, mid-September
Location: Stockholm
Salary: Upon agreement
