Compliance Engineer For Nibe Energy Systems
Nibe AB / Elektronikjobb / Markaryd Visa alla elektronikjobb i Markaryd
2023-07-17
, Osby
, Örkelljunga
, Hässleholm
, Perstorp
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nibe AB i Markaryd
, Ljungby
, Malmö
, Ronneby
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to work with one of Sweden's strongest brands and contribute to a better and more sustainable future? At our headquarters in Markaryd, you work in an international environment with a world-class product portfolio that requires both intensive and high-quality product development. Our good growth constantly opens new opportunities for you who want a good career and who are looking for new challenges both in Sweden and internationally.
Now we are looking for a technology-interested, responsible Compliance Engineer who wants to work on developing sustainable climate solutions together with a committed team.
A DAY AT WORK
You will be part of the compliance engineer team. Your responsibilities will be creating and executing product safety /EMC/ Radio regulations compliance programs mainly for heat pumps and control system parts. The work includes requesting quotations for tests, writing, and compiling technical documentation, contributing expertise, and administering/performing tests with external test institutes. You may also participate in international standardisation. Your workplace will be in Markaryd, but also involves traveling a couple of times a year to production facilities.
DOES THIS APPLY TO YOU?
We are looking for a responsible person who is passionate about compliance. You are creative, independent, and not afraid to take initiatives. You have degree in electronics design and/or experience in this area. As we are a global group and many documents are in English and contacts in external test institutes and several suppliers are located abroad, you need to be fluent in Swedish and English, both spoken and written.
MORE ABOUT US
We exist to provide the world with better energy solutions. Ever since 1952, we have worked passionately and goal-oriented to develop new methods for better energy efficiency. In this way, we play an important role in the global transition to a more sustainable society. Our products rely on the finest Swedish engineering. We have a strong market position and are making big investments for the future. Our company culture is family-oriented and entrepreneur-driven. It is based on a long tradition and a rich history where the watchwords are simplicity, humility and reliability. We take a long-term view of your employment and offer you a workplace with good career opportunities. Together, we ensure that you get an outlet for your talent, creativity and knowledge.
NIBE IN NUMBERS
NIBE AB is a modern and successful industry with a turnover of approximately SEK 6 billion/year with approximately 1,800 employees in Markaryd. NIBE is among the market leaders in Europe with a product range that consists of the market's widest range of heat pumps, water heaters, solar panels, biofuel products, ventilation products, district heating equipment, wood-burning stoves, etc. NIBE AB is part of the listed NIBE Industrier, which has a turnover of approximately SEK 40 billion and more than 21,000 employees in over 30 countries.
WELCOME TO APPLY FOR THE JOB
Do you want to work with us for a more sustainable future? You apply for the job via our website www.nibe.se
under "Vacancies". We look forward to receiving your application as soon as possible, but no later than 27th of August, 2023. We have a break week 29-31, and then take up week 32. If you want to know more, please contact one of us. Ersättning
Månadslön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nibe AB
(org.nr 556056-4485), https://www.nibe.eu/sv-se/om-nibe/jobba-hos-oss/lediga-jobb Arbetsplats
Nibe AB Kontakt
Elektronik
Daniel Kindblad daniel.kindblad@nibe.se 0433-27 30 00 Jobbnummer
7968676