Communications specialist to Nord-Lock Group
2025-09-05
Are you a skilled communications expert with a passion for storytelling and brand-building? We're looking for a talented Group Communications Specialist to drive impactful content creation and digital engagement, with focus on copy writing, for Nord-Lock Group.
This position plays a vital role in shaping the digital presence by creating and communicating high-quality content for both internal and external audiences. You will also collaborate with teams to amplify Nord-lock Group and its brands, targeting the objectives of the strategic communication agenda.
Key Responsibilities
For everything we do in marketing, we need compelling, well written and SEO adapted content. Written content is needed on all our platforms, web, social media, initiatives & campaigns, to drive customer engagement and brand awareness as well as internal communications. You will be the spearhead, delivering high quality assets, driving the Group content plans.
Build the content plan, maintain and enhance the Group's presence across social media channels
Contribute to internal communication projects by planning, creating, and executing exceptional content, eg create intranet content plan, production and publishing
Content production on Group Initiatives & platforms eg, web, white papers, presentations, PR, ads, blogs etc
Support and collaborate with brand-level communication and marketing teams to align content and strategic communication themes. Support on the production of assets (White papers, blog articles, sales material, web, social etc etc)
Excel in SEO optimization of content
Utilize analytics to continuously monitor, report, and optimize content performance and engagement
Maintain consistency in tone, style, and branding across all published materials.
Who you are
The ideal candidate for this role is a highly motivated and detail-oriented communications professional who thrives in a collaborative, fast-paced environment. You are a true storyteller and are highly passionate about creating strategic and brand-building content. The role collaborates closely with the Brand & Marketing manager, production team and regional marketing.
Competencies and Qualifications:
Exceptional copywriting skills to craft compelling content for diverse audiences. Ability to present information that requires explanation in an appealing way. Experience in long- and short formats.
Content strategy understanding. Good understanding of how content needs to adapt to personas, target audiences and customer journeys, as well as brand messaging
Experience working in B2B, global or internal comms
SEO skills: Understand keyword research and on-page SEO principles
At least 3 years of experience in digital content production and channel management
Good understanding and curiosity of major social media platforms, CMS, trends, and AI tools
Good knowledge of production tools like Canva or similar (a plus for skills in Adobe Suite)
Experience in analyzing and optimizing content performance using tools such as Google Analytics, SEMrush, Hotjar and social media insights
Ability to follow brand guidelines, tonality etc
While being a true team player, you are comfortable working independently on briefs, or project lead, and delivering polished content
Fluency in English and Swedish on a professional level, both verbal and written
Why Join Us?
This is a chance to be part of a small, senior in-house team with a clear purpose: to elevate and support our brand and marketing efforts across the globe. You'll work on a variety of projects, contribute to creative campaigns, and play a key role in shaping how our story is told.
Nord-Lock Group is on a growth journey. A profitable forward leaning company with a clear mission to increase our global footprint, an exciting time to join our Head Quarters. Being part of Investment AB Latour, situated in the "Latour building" in Högsbo, we also have close connections to other Latour owned companies such as Hultafors group, Swegon etc.
About Nord-Lock Group
Nord-Lock Group is a global leader in bolting and engineering solutions. From deep subsea to outer space, our promise to buildconnections that last goes beyond manufacturing the best bolting technologies. Our people are experts in the lifecycle of secure bolted joints, innovators at the forefront ofdigital solutions andcommitted to doing business with respect for people and planet.
Our technology brands are all the original inventors of their respective technologies: Nord-Lock wedge-locking washers, Superbolt mechanical tensioners, Boltight hydraulic tensioners and Expander System pivot pins.
We build connections that last.
Please send in you application latest by 26th of September, however we review applications on an ongoing basis. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 556610-5739) Arbetsplats
Nord-Lock Group Jobbnummer
