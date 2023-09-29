Communications Professional
2023-09-29
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
We are looking for driven Communications Professional to join our divisional Brand and Communications team. Are you interested in working in a dynamic environment in an industry that is going through a transformational change through digitalization, automation, and electrification? If you crave a dynamic environment where your passion for communication meets the pulse of change, your next adventure starts here.
Welcome with your application!
Your mission
As a Communications Professional within the Surface division you take an active role in developing the way we communicate into a clear competitive advantage. You contribute to the growth and success of our business and work to improve the customer experience.
In this role you are central part of the global communication team, with your closest colleagues based in Sweden, China and the USA. Besides the divisional communication team, you work closely with other colleagues within our Product Companies, Customer Centers and in our acquired companies. You are part of a creative and dynamic marketing department and work in an international environment with colleagues all over the world.
Your main mission is to initiate, produce and publish compelling marketing communications material for your set of products. The material should support the business goals and follow the product strategies and processes within our division, as well as overall brand guidelines. You play a key role in the development of material for our product launches. The base material includes, but is not limited to, sales presentations, brochures, e-learning, videos, web pages and articles.
In larger projects you set the communication strategies and budget, manage the production, and follow-up on the result - normally in collaboration with suppliers such as communication agencies, photographers, and journalists. In this role you will also have responsibility for communication projects not related to your set of products, such as events or general communication material. Additionally, you will support team members in the creation of communication strategies and content.
The position will require occasional travel, also internationally. You report to the Global Communications and Brand Manager for Epiroc Surface division.
Your profile
You're not just proactive; you're a driving force, always ready to take the initiative. Your flexibility shines through in your ability to handle diverse hands-on activities and projects, expertly juggling multiple tasks and deadlines. Your mindset revolves around delivering value; you're not just about completing tasks but making an impact. Communication isn't just a skill for you; it's a passion. You have a gift for crafting compelling narratives and aren't afraid to explore new, innovative ideas.
Your educational background includes a university degree in marketing, media & communication, or business administration, complemented by hands-on experience in similar roles. Words come naturally to you; you have a flair for the written word that captures attention. In this role, exceptional English communication skills are non-negotiable. Additionally, you possess advanced proficiency in Adobe CC, particularly in InDesign and Photoshop, allowing you to transform ideas into visually stunning realities.
Location and travel
This position is located in Örebro, Sweden. Occasional travel is required.
Life at Epiroc
By joining our team, you can expect an atmosphere of creativity, innovation, and workplace diversity. You will be a part of a group of skilled and helpful colleagues who live by our core values: Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation. We work in a global environment with over 113 different nationalities!
In addition to the fact that we have a culture that is characterized by development combined with having a good balance between work and leisure, there are some things that makes us a little extra proud to work at Epiroc:
* Global career opportunities
* Epiroc University, for your own competence development
* Community involvement
* Benefits package, which amongst other things include flexible working hours and bonus.
Application and contact information
Please send your application, including CV and personal letter, by creating an account in our recruitment system as soon as possible but no later than 2023.10.22. We review applications on a rolling basis. Please note that due to regulations, we cannot handle applications received through email.
For questions about the position please contact hiring manager: Anna Dahlman Herrgård, Global Brand and Communications Manager, anna.dahlman.herrgard@epiroc.com
For questions about the recruitment process or application please contact: Nesrin.kaddora@epiroc.com
