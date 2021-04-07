Communications and Storytelling Intern - Exponential AB - Marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
Communications and Storytelling Intern
Exponential AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm
2021-04-07
Are you an ambitious mind with a passion for communication, leadership and technology? Do you love engaging and inspiring people through storytelling? Are you an entrepreneurial and motivated creator who goes the extra mile when completing a project?
Stellar Capacity (www.stellarcapacity.com) is now looking for a Communications and Storytelling intern with excellent communication skills. Our story is one of change, leadership and passion. In a digitalized world we bring out the best in people through our programs, and we're looking for a team member who is not only eager to learn, but also to play an active role in building up our communications platform.
In the role you will work with marketing and communications with the goal of generating engagement, leads and growth. It's imperative that you share our mission of leveraging education as a powerful tool in society, to change the world.
Take the next step in your career and join our innovative, tight-knit team located in central Stockholm today!
Internship Focus
Copywriting/content creation (i.e. blogs, website, marketing emails, pitches, etc.)
Social media content creation and strategy (organic posts and ads)
Brainstorm creatively and strategically with your team to come up with innovative campaigns
Drive activity that supports the positioning of our programs; actively support the management of our brand, reputation and content on both a proactive and reactive basis
Learn and amplify the company's voice and use it to tell our story
Follow and reach marketing KPIs
Identify and innovate ways to grow awareness and recognition of our brand online
Research news, technologies, and digital developments
Assist with operational needs and tasks
Who you are:
You are passionate about technology, leadership and continuous learning
You are a skilled content producer, who will be able to distill complex issues into concise and compelling stories
You are curios and motivated to take on new challenges
Perfect command of written and spoken English. Strong Swedish skills are a strong merit.
You will be working right alongside our growth-oriented team and will have the opportunity to learn about new technological advancements and their implementations. We provide training, guidance, and support, as well as a unique work experience at the fore-front of digital leadership development.
The internship is unpaid, but for the right candidate, there are opportunities for full-time employment after the internship. Many of our team members have started their careers with us as interns!
How to apply
You can apply by emailing your CV and cover letter to applications@stellarcapacity.com by using "Communications and Storytelling Intern" as the email subject. We are reviewing applications on a continuous basis, so apply today!
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-07
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-07
Adress
Exponential AB
Åsögatan 165
11632 Stockholm
Jobbnummer
5677310
