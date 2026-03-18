Communication Manager to Quest Consulting
Quest Consulting Sverige AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Sundbyberg Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Sundbyberg
2026-03-18
, Solna
, Danderyd
, Stockholm
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Quest Consulting Sverige AB i Sundbyberg
, Solna
, Danderyd
, Stockholm
, Järfälla
eller i hela Sverige
Assignment description
We are seeking a Communication Manager to support a business transformation program by driving a structured and proactive communication approach aligned with change management activities. The role combines both strategic and operational responsibilities, including defining communication strategy and plans as well as executing and coordinating communication activities across the program.
You will lead program communications end-to-end, ensuring consistent messaging and alignment across stakeholders. This includes developing and maintaining a clear change story, adapting communication to different target audiences, and supporting leaders and key stakeholders in delivering effective messaging. The role also involves creating and managing communication materials such as presentations, intranet content, and other relevant formats.
You will collaborate with multiple communication functions and stakeholders to ensure a cohesive approach, coordinate activities, and support successful adoption of new ways of working through targeted and well-structured communication efforts.
Qualifications:
You have experience from large scale and complex organizational communications
You have experience of working in a complex environment
You can make complex subjects understandable and engaging
You build strong relationships across the organization and interact with stakeholders at all levels
You have visual communication skills (filming and editing is a plus)
You have experience in content production
You have the ability to work creatively and proactively in a problem-solving environment
You can support and advise regarding communication activities
You are proficient in Microsoft PowerPoint
You have excellent written and spoken English
You have experience in communication management
You have experience in change management methodology, stakeholder engagement, marketing, communication and content production
You have experience as a senior change management consultant in multinational change programs in complex environments
You have a minimum of 5 years of experience in communication management and content production
Your Application
Does the role sound interesting and like a good fit? We recommend submitting your application as soon as possible, as we are conducting interviews on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled before the application deadline. We can only receive and process your application if you register your CV in our portal. Due to GDPR regulations, we cannot accept applications via email. We warmly welcome your application! The assignment is part of Quest Consulting's staffing services.
About Us
We are specialists in IT, Technology, HR, Administration, and Finance. Our goal is to be your personal partner, which is why it is very important to us to work according to our core values. Our key principles are to be Personal, Innovative, and Professional. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "quest 7860". Arbetsgivare Quest Consulting Sverige AB
(org.nr 556945-6659)
Landsvägen 57 (visa karta
)
172 64 SUNDBYBERG Arbetsplats
Quest Consulting Kontakt
Quest Consulting info@quest.se Jobbnummer
9803817