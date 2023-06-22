Commodity Manager
2023-06-22
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
, Aneby
, Nässjö
, Ulricehamn
, Tranås
ValueOne is looking for a Commodity Manager with experience from purchasing of mechanic or mechatronic components for a consultant assignment at a company in Jönköping. The assignment lasts for six months, starting in mid-July.
ValueOne are specialists in supply chain management, purchasing and logistics. We offer our customers services in three business areas: interim logistics and procurement consultants, recruitment of buyers and logisticians, as well as development of our customers' supply chain operations in terms of strategies, models, methods, processes, structure, and competence.
We can offer a variety of assignments at all levels within Supply Chain Management. As a consultant at ValueOne, you are part of a professional and enterprising team consisting of the leading consultants in purchasing and logistics. If you choose to join our team, you are offered:
A market salary, which you can influence yourself.
Occupational pension.
Health and care insurance.
Health care allowance.
Personal coaching and career advice.
Network meetings with competent colleagues and Supply Chain professionals through recurring events and lectures.
Competence development through world-leading individually tailored education and courses in Supply Chain thanks to our partnership with CIPS (www.cips.org).
The role
As Commodity Manager you will be responsible for purchasing of Gaskets and Metal Components. Your primary responsibility is to develop and apply business strategy and relationship management, deliver value in terms of quality, delivery, cost efficiency and sustainability for your commodities during the full product life cycle. The role requires travelling to suppliers as well as some of the company 's key sites.
You will be part of a team of Commodity Managers and Operational Buyers and you report to the Sourcing Director Commodities.
Main tasks:
Be ultimately responsible for all commercial relations with the suppliers within your commodities.
Create long term strategies, well anchored with internal stakeholders, for your commodities.
Develop and maintain vendor agreements.
Manage sourcing projects and lead negotiations of commercial terms and conditions.
Build and maintain mutually beneficial relations with important suppliers to improve supplier performance and collaboration.
Build and maintain strong internal relations within sourcing functions.
Set up and manage the annual budget of cost saving activities and negotiations.
Experience and competencies
The role as Commodity Manager demands relevant purchasing experience, preferably in commodity management positions as well as extensive technical experience of mechanic or mechatronic components. Furthermore, excellent knowledge of strategic sourcing methodologies, fact-based negotiation and cross-functional team collaboration is important. We also value experience of working in an international environment. Leadership and change management experience is a merit. Additionally, a master's degree in engineering or business administration together with recognized qualification in Sourcing or other relevant academic background is required.
The person we are looking for is a person with excellent commercial understanding as well as strong planning-, organizational-, analytical- and problem-solving skills. You are a skilled communicator with ability to manage complex sourcing projects and initiatives with internal and external stakeholders. Fluency in English is a must. Swedish and other such as German, Chinese and Japanese is a merit. Strong knowledge of basic software such as Microsoft Office and database handling.
Application
We look forward to receiving your application. Please apply through our webpage at: http://valueone.se/aktuella-jobb/
We look forward to receiving your application. Please apply through our webpage at: http://valueone.se/aktuella-jobb/ as soon as possible. Feel free to contact Olof Widmark at +46 70-7868 099 or 010 332 29 20 with any questions regarding the listed position.
